Andhra Pradesh proud to contribute to defence ecosystem: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that the state is proud to contribute to the country’s defence ecosystem.

He was reacting to successful flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister shared his thoughts on social media platform X while reacting to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s tweet.

“Andhra Pradesh is proud to contribute to the growth of our nation's defence ecosystem! Congratulations to our scientists and innovators on the successful flight trials of the UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM-V3) at the National Open Area Range (NOAR) in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh,” wrote Naidu.

“This is a significant step forward in strengthening our nation's defence capabilities. The success of ULPGM-V3 reflects the true spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” added the Chief Minister.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that in a major boost to India’s defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully carried out flight trials of ULPGM-V3 in NOAR, test range in Kurnool.

“Congratulations to DRDO and the industry partners, DcPPs, MSMEs and Start-ups for the development and successful trials of the ULPGM-V3 system. This success proves that the Indian industry is now ready to absorb and produce critical Defence Technologies,” posted the Defence Minister.

ULPGM-V3 is an enhanced version of the ULPGM-V2 missile developed and delivered by DRDO earlier.

During a meeting with Rajnath Singh in May, Chandrababu Naidu had presented a strategic vision to position Andhra Pradesh as a national hub for defence manufacturing and aerospace innovation.

The proposals include development of integrated defence facilities, revival of critical manufacturing units, support for indigenous aviation programs, establishment of testing and training centres, and creation of thematic defence hubs to promote regional specialisation.

Chandrababu Naidu underlined Andhra Pradesh’s readiness—with its strong infrastructure base, skilled workforce, and proactive policy environment—to play a leading role in advancing Aatmanirbhar Bharat through self-reliant defence production and innovation.

