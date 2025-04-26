Andhra Pradesh: Nine women injured in road accident

Guntur: Nine women were injured after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a tractor in Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh.

"A road accident occurred involving nine women workers who were travelling in an auto-rickshaw from Chappidi Vari Palem, Avidi village, Kothapeta Mandal in Ambedkar Konaseema district to employment guarantee scheme works. The auto-rickshaw was hit by a tractor, resulting in injuries to nine women," as per a release from the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister's Office.

The injured were immediately shifted by ambulance to Kothapeta Government Hospital.

Following the accident, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan directed senior officials to ensure the injured received the best possible medical care.

"Upon learning about this incident, the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Pawan Kalyan, expressed his deep concern. He immediately directed senior officials of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department to ensure the injured received the best possible medical care," the release read.

Five women sustained minor injuries and were treated and discharged. The remaining four women, who required better medical care, were shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Rajamahendravaram.

"Officials informed the Deputy Chief Minister that five of the women sustained minor injuries and were treated and discharged from Kothapeta Government Hospital. The remaining four women, who required better medical care, were shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Rajamahendravaram," the release read.

"Pawan Kalyan instructed that a dedicated officer be appointed to monitor the treatment of the injured continuously, that the district administration thoroughly review the situation, and that steps be taken to provide financial assistance to the affected workers. These directions were issued to the Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department," the release read. (ANI)