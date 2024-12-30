Andhra Pradesh Government Appoints K Vijayanand as New Chief Secretary

Amravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed K Vijayanand as the Chief Secretary to the state government, as the incumbent, Neerabh Kumar Prasad, will retire on December 31.

The order issued on Sunday night which reads, "Sri K. Vijayanand, IAS (1992), Special Chief Secretary to Government. Energy Department is hereby appointed as Chief Secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh vice Sri Neerabh Kumar Prasad, IAS (1987), Chief Secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh, retiring from service on attaining the age of superannuation on the afternoon of 31st December, 2024."

As per the official website of Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO), the newly appointed Chief Secretary K Vijayanand is 1992 batch IAS officer and has served the Chairman for APGENCO (Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Ltd) since February, 2022. He has also been serving as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of APTRANSCO (Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation) since April 2023.

APGENCO is a state owned undertaking being the state power Generation utility contributes 40-45 per cent of total Energy Requirement of Andhra Pradesh.

K Vijayanand has started Indian Bureaucracy career in 1993 as Assistant Collector of Adilabad and worked as the Sub Collector of Rampachodavaram, Collector of Srikakulam, Managing Director of APGENCO and CMD of APTRANSCO from 2016 to 2019, Chief Electoral Officer & Ex-Officio Principal Secretary from 2019 to 2021. Currently, Vijayanand is the Special Chief Secretary to Government, Energy, as per APGENCO. (ANI)