Andhra Pradesh 4 killed 4 injured in road accident in Palnadu district

Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh): Four people were killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday the Addanki-Narkatpalli highway when the vehicle carrying passengers was returning from Kondagattu Anjaneyaswamy

Temple in Telangana, where the passengers had gone to perform a puja for their new car, police said.

"The accident took place while the group was returning to their native village, Siripuram, after offering prayers at the Kondagattu Anjaneyaswamy temple," Piduguralla Rural station Sub inspector Mohan said.

The injured are in critical condition and have been shifted to the hospital. Preliminary investigations indicate speeding as the cause of the accident, police said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)