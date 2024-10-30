Andhra: Free cooking gas cylinder scheme comes into force from Deepavali

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The free cooking gas cylinder scheme, part of the 'Super Six' promises, has been implemented with the State Government releasing funds for the Deepam-2 scheme, according to a release.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu handed over the funds to representatives of gas companies on Wednesday. The subsidy amount was presented to officials from Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil Corporation at the State Secretariat's first block, the release added.

Under the scheme, the State Government will supply three free cooking gas cylinders per year to eligible women across Andhra Pradesh, fulfilling CM Naidu's election promise. In a recent Cabinet meeting, approval was granted for an annual expenditure of Rs 2,684 crore to cover the cost of these cylinders.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister handed cheques totalling Rs 894 crore to petroleum company representatives, covering the current month's subsidy. A free cylinder will be provided every four months as part of the Deepam-2 scheme, with funds released as needed, the release stated.

Eligible beneficiaries can now book cylinders, as the scheme came into effect on Tuesday. An amount of Rs 876, excluding the Central subsidy of Rs 25, will be credited to each beneficiary's account within 48 hours of booking.

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, along with beneficiaries of the Deepam scheme including Balamma from Tenali, Bhavani from Eluru, Mangatayaru from Vijayawada, and others, were present.

—ANI