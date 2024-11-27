Andhra Deputy CM Kalyan condems detention of Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday condemned the recent detention of the religious leader and spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote, Chinmoy Krishna Das, in Bangladesh, urging the interim Bangladeshi government under Chief Adviser Mohammed Yunus to stop the atrocities on Hindus.

Taking to social media platform X, Kalyan said that they are deeply disturbed by the way Hindus were being targeted in Bangladesh, noting that the Indian Army had shed their blood for Bangladesh's formation.

He further pleaded with the United Nations and the Indian government to intervene in this matter.

"Let's all unite together in condemning the detention of ISKON Bangladesh Priest 'Chinmoy Krishna Das' by Bangladesh police. We urge and plead Bangladesh Govt under Sri Mohammed Yunus to stop atrocities on Hindus. Indian army blood has been spilled , our resources had been spent, and our Army Jawans lives had lost for Bangladesh formation. We are deeply disturbed the way our Hindu brothers and sisters are being targeted. We plead UN, UN in India, to intervene," the Andhra Deputy Chief Minister said.

This came following the arrest of religious leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari at Dhaka airport on Monday, as reported by the Daily Star.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari appeared before Judge Kazi Shariful Islam of the Chittagong Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate's Court at 11 am on Tuesday. His lawyers filed a bail petition, but it was rejected, and he was ordered to be sent to jail.

A case has been filed against Chinmoy Krishna Das on charges of sedition, accusing him of raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag. However, the complainant has since expressed unwillingness to pursue the case, a minority leader stated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday, in response to the arrest, urged the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus.

"We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote," the statement said.

"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples," the statement added.

Notably, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry in an official statement said that the government was firm to uphold 'religious harmony' in the country, irrespective of religious affiliation.

"Bangladesh's government is firm to uphold religious harmony in Bangladesh, irrespective of religious affiliation, and uphold the rule of law for every Bangladeshi, without distinction, under the laws of the land," the statement read.

Bangladesh's foreign ministry stated that the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das is being "misconstrued."

The foreign ministry also expressed concern over "unfounded statements" that are misrepresenting facts and "stand contrary to the spirit of friendship" between India and Bangladesh. (ANI)