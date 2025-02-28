Andhra announces incentives to farmers, students and Artisans in the budget 2025-26

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshavulu introduced the 2025-26 budget for the state in the assembly on Friday.

The budget is primarily focused on implementing Telegu Desam Party (TDP) election manifesto promises, including the "Super Six" initiatives.

Farmers of the state will be given Rs 20,000 under the "Annadata Sukhibhava" scheme.

Students from class 1st to 12th grade will be provided Rs 15,000 under the "Thalliki Vandana" scheme. The scheme will apply to students in both government and private schools. The money under the scheme will be deposited in the accounts of the mother of the child. The scheme will be opened along with the opening of schools for the new session.

To ensure health insurance for its citizens, the state will implement a health insurance scheme with a coverage of Rs 25 lakh, giving corporate-level healthcare. The health insurance scheme will be implemented from this year. The new health insurance scheme will co-exist with the ongoing NTR health services.

The budget also announced free electricity up to 200 units per month to SC and ST families. Free power will also be given to handloom weavers of the state. Those relying on power looms will be given up to 500 units of free electricity. Free electricity of up to 200 units will also be given to to the salons of Nayee Brahmins.

The budget announces to make 12 old age homes for the care of the senior citizens of the state. Over seven lakh houses will be made under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. Along with this 2 lakh houses will be built by state owned TIDCO.

The SC and ST families will be provided with additional assistance of Rs 50,000 and Rs 75,000 for making houses.

Financial assistance to fisherman for fishing ban period is increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. Fund allocations will be made under Deepam 2.0.

The coalition government has also resumed the Adarana scheme. Under the Adarana 2 Scheme, artisans can avail of financial assistance of up to Rs. 1 lakh for the purchase of raw materials, tools, and equipment, and up to Rs 10 lakhs for the establishment of micro-enterprises. The scheme also provides technical support to artisans, such as training in product design, marketing, and branding, and assistance in obtaining loans and insurance. (ANI)