4 Devotees Killed in Tirupati Temple Stampede: Andhra CM Naidu Orders Immediate Relief Measures

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Four people were killed in a stampede that broke out at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening, officials said.

According to officials, the incident occurred near Vishnu Niwasam at the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep shock over the death of four devotees in the stampede that took place near Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati for 'darshan' tokens at Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

As per the statement, CM Naidu said that he was deeply disturbed by the loss of four lives in the incident that took place when devotees had gathered in large numbers for tokens.

The CM spoke to officials over the phone about the treatment being provided to the injured in the incident, the CMO said.

The CM is keeping abreast of the current situation by speaking to district and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials from time to time. The CM has ordered higher officials to go to the scene of the incident and take relief measures to ensure that the injured get better treatment, the CMO added in its statement. (ANI)