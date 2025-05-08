You've given your best to Indian cricket as a player and as captain: Sachin lauds Rohit's Test career

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar lauded Rohit Sharma for his remarkable Test career and wished him the best for future endeavours and also recalled presenting Test cap No. 280 to Rohit against West Indies at Eden Gardens in 2013.

In his debut match, Rohit struck 177 followed by an unbeaten 111 in the second Test of the series, both of which India won by an innings. He was also named Player of the Series which was also Tendulkar's final Test appearance for India.

"I remember presenting you with your Test cap in 2013 at Eden Gardens and then standing with you on the balcony of Wankhede Stadium the other day - your journey has been a remarkable one. From then to now, you have given your best to Indian cricket as a player and as a captain. Well done, Rohit, on your Test career, and best wishes for what lies ahead," Tendulkar wrote on X on Thursday.

Rohit's decision to announce his Test retirement on Wednesday took everyone by surprise with India's five-Test series in England scheduled to begin on June 20 at Headingley. He finished his Test career with 4,301 runs from 67 matches at an average of 40.57, despite a dip in form in recent outings. Over the years, he notched up 12 centuries and 18 fifties, with a career-best score of 212 against South Africa in Ranchi in October 2019.

Rohit has committed himself to playing the ODI format. The right-handed batter previously announced his retirement from the T20I format following the T20 World Cup triumph last year. Under his leadership, India also lifted the ICC Champions Trophy beating New Zealand in the final to lift their third title in the tournament.

As India’s Test captain from 2022, Rohit guided India through an important phase of transition and injuries, leading the team in 24 Tests and securing 12 victories. Among his major highlights in a decade-long career in whites were two ICC World Test Championship Final appearances and India's monumental Test series win in Australia in 2020/21.

With the beginning of the new WTC cycle with the England tour, India will have the task of picking a long-term captain with Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah being the frontrunners for the role.

--IANS

