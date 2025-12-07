Yashasvi Jaiswal to join Mumbai’s squad for SMAT: Report

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) After smashing a century in the final ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is reportedly set to join the Mumbai squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

As per the Cricbuzz report, a senior Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official has confirmed Jaiswal's availability for SMAT. "He has made himself available for the SMAT campaign," the official said on Sunday

Defending champions Mumbai, captained by Shardul Thakur, are currently stationed in Lucknow and sit atop Elite Group A with five wins in six outings. Their final league clash is slated for December 8 against Odisha.

From there, the top two teams in each of the four Elite Groups will progress to the Super League. The next stage will be played in Pune on December 12, 14, and 16, culminating in the championship final on December 18.

Jaiswal, who last featured in the 2023–24 quarter-final, skipped the previous edition owing to international duties. Across 28 appearances in the competition, the 23-year-old has accumulated 648 runs from 26 innings, averaging 27 with a strike rate of 136.42, and has three fifties to his name.

The Indian national selection committee rested Jaiswal for the upcoming five-game T20I series against South Africa while naming a 15-member squad led by Suryakumar Yadav on December 3.

Rohit Sharma’s availability for SMAT, however, remains uncertain. Despite reports hinting at his potential inclusion, the Mumbai Cricket Association has yet to receive confirmation. Team sources had earlier suggested that Rohit was likely to take part in the T20 competition, but as of Sunday morning, his participation was still unconfirmed.

Jaiswal’s inclusion in Mumbai’s squad will strengthen the team’s chances as the youngster will be entering the tournament on the back of an unbeaten ODI century. He notched up a magnificent 116* in 121 deliveries to help India chase a 271-run target with ease and clinch the three-game series 2-1.

--IANS

vi/bc