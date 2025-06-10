WTC Final: ICC chair Jay Shah extends best wishes to SA and Australia for 'Ultimate Test' at Lord's

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) As the World Test Championship (WTC) final is set to begin on Wednesday, where South Africa and Australia will fight for the coveted mace, the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah expressed his excitement for the "enthralling contest" and gave his best wishes to both teams for the "Ultimate Test".

Pat Cummins-led Australia will be looking to retain the mace that they claimed after defeating India in the previous edition of the World Test Championship Final at the Oval in June 2023. On the other side, South Africa are aiming for their first ICC trophy in over two decades, with Temba Bavuma leading the charge.

Taking to X, Shah wrote, "Looking forward to an enthralling contest in the @ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s. Best of luck to both @ProteasMenCSA and @CricketAus in the Ultimate Test!"

The winner of the WTC 2023-25 will walk away with USD 3.6 million, a significant jump from the USD 1.6 million awarded in both 2021 and 2023 while the runners-up will earn USD 2.16 million, up from USD 8,00,000.

South Africa's WTC journey started with a 1-1 drawn series against India at home, before being handed a 2-0 series defeat by New Zealand. They then travelled to the West Indies, winning 1-0, before picking up pace with 2-0 wins against both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Then, their thrilling two-wicket win against Pakistan at Centurion was enough to help them seal their berth in the final. They went on to win the series 2-0 against Pakistan, earning their seventh consecutive Test win in this cycle to qualify for the final as table toppers.

The ICC No.1 ranked Australia started their journey to the WTC Final with two Ashes wins before England’s comeback to draw the series 2-2, followed by a clean sweep at home, winning three Tests against Pakistan.

Aussies were dropped to the second spot in the WTC standings after the Test series against the West Indies ended in a 1-1 draw. Then, a 2-0 sweep away from home against New Zealand followed. Australia then hosted India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they claimed 3-1 after 10 years.

--IANS

bc/ab