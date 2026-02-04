WPL: We've plenty of time to tinker a little bit & come back stronger next year, says GG head coach Klinger

Vadodara, Feb 4 (IANS) Head coach Michael Klinger felt the Gujarat Giants' WPL 2026 season demonstrated noticeable progress, despite an overall sense of unfinished goals, as the side concluded their campaign with a loss to Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator on Tuesday.

Read More

Securing second place on the points table marked a positive advancement and showed that the Giants maintained composure in close matches throughout the league phase. However, it also identified areas for improvement, especially during the most critical moments.

They achieved a clean sweep of UP Warriorz, ending a long winless streak against the Mumbai Indians, and narrowly defeated Delhi Capitals twice in last-over finishes, with Sophie Devine's calm under pressure playing a key role.

The margins of victory were often very close, and their confidence was clear, even though losses to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in both encounters prevented a higher league-stage position. As Klinger noted, the season ended in disappointment once again, with the Giants missing out on successive Eliminators in 2025 and 2026.

"Yeah, certainly, finishing outright second this year is a huge improvement. Probably the two finals (Eliminators) we played, both last year and this year, we just didn't play at our best. We spoke about it today in our team meeting - that when we play close to our best, we're a chance to beat any team in this competition - and we just weren't quite there today, in our batting and our bowling," Klinger said, addressing the media after the Giants' loss to DC.

Nonetheless, the overall evaluation stayed positive. "We've learned a lot about our squad this year. Whether we won the final or not, or the championship or not, we're pretty clear on the areas we need to improve next year. We've got plenty of time - about 10 months now - to watch more cricket from both local and overseas players, tinker a little bit, and hopefully come back bigger and stronger next year.

"To qualify two years in a row, there are always teams who would much prefer to be where we are than already gone home. So we're satisfied with that, but at the same time we're aiming for bigger things. It didn't happen this year, but we'll keep giving ourselves a chance by qualifying, and hopefully next year we'll play stronger cricket in the bigger games," he said.

Klinger expressed optimism about the Indian talent in the squad, viewing this season as a foundation rather than a ceiling.

"I think it's about players taking the next step. Anushka (Sharma) had a good season for her first year. She got a lot of good starts, which for a young player is fantastic. The next step for her is realising how good she is, and that she can be a 300-plus run WPL player going forward. She's a fantastic player and person, and she's probably a big chance to play for India before next year's WPL. I hope she does, because that international experience will help her for us next year as well.

"I thought Bharti (Fulmali) started the season really well and played some fantastic innings. Potentially, the lower bounce here (in Vadodara) didn't quite suit her, so she couldn't get going. It's more about belief - that they don't just have to contribute, but can dominate, like some of the other Indian batters in the competition. If they come in with that attitude next year, they'll be fine. Obviously, we'll have Yastika (Bhatia) next year, touch wood, if she's fit and healthy, which will add another quality Indian player," said Klinger.

Klinger discussed effort, balance, and potential improvements from a bowling perspective. He highlighted the narrow victories over DC as proof of the team's fighting spirit, which they highly value.

"The two wins against Delhi showed our fighting spirit - even when we were up against it in the last six balls. We talk about that a lot. In our team room, we have a big sign that says 'fight'. We'll certainly speak to all the players - maybe not tonight with emotions running high, but over time. Everyone's going back to domestic cricket, and there are areas everyone can work on, whether it's our quicks or our spinners.

"I think our fast bowlers were really good when the ball was swinging. The next step for them as T20 bowlers is what their go-to option is when the ball stops swinging. That's something they can work on. Happy Kumari is a fantastic young bowler. I heard she didn't get picked for an upcoming domestic team, which I find amazing, because there aren't many with her pace, line and length. I hope she keeps getting opportunities, because she's got something special and she'll be back with us next year, and we can really unleash her," Klinger said.

Regarding the spinners, who played a smaller role, Klinger said, "Our spinners didn't get as many overs this year - TK (Tanuja Kanwer) and Raj (Rajeshwari Gayakwad) - but that was more about our team make-up. We had a lot of all-rounders: Ash (Gardner), Georgia (Wareham), Sophie Devine. We didn't have Georgia last year. With three overseas all-rounders bowling, it wasn't a reflection on the spinners, just how we balanced our overs."

--IANS

vi/bc