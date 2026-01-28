WPL: Sophie Devine says managing diabetes with cricket is 'embedded in routine'

Vadodara, Jan 28 (IANS) Sophie Devine reaffirmed her status as one of the most reliable all-rounders in international cricket, playing a key role in Gujarat Giants’ victory over Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 on Tuesday.

Read More

Facing the challenge of defending nine runs in the final over, Devine remained composed under pressure, ending with figures of 4/37 in four overs, securing an important win and maintaining Gujarat Giants' chances for a playoff spot.

While Devine's match-winning moments and heroics drew much attention, there's a quieter aspect of her journey that runs alongside her performances at the top level. For more than twenty years, the New Zealand all-rounder has managed diabetes, a condition that influences her training, routines, and approach to the game, yet she still competes at the top level.

Discussing how she manages diabetes while participating in elite sports, Devine said, “Diabetes has been a big part of my life for over 20 years now, so it’s pretty second nature to me. Sometimes I forget I even have it because it’s so embedded in my routine. There’s a lot of testing involved, and I use a sensor to keep track of my blood glucose levels, which people will often see me swiping. The injections don’t really change whether it’s a game day, training day or rest day — that part stays the same."

She explained that match days demand extra awareness and planning, saying, “The big difference on game day is making sure I’m managing things well enough to be able to do my job out there. Sometimes that’s straightforward and sometimes diabetes has other ideas, so it’s about being prepared and aware of what my body needs in those moments.”

Devine also emphasised the significance of her surrounding environment in guiding her through those situations, saying, “Having the support of the players and support staff around me makes a huge difference. Knowing that people are aware and always there to help if I need it gives me a lot of confidence, and I’m really thankful for that.”

Reflecting on having shared similar experiences with other players across teams, Devine said, “I’ve been lucky to play alongside other players who understand what it’s like. Having someone who speaks the same language and gets it is really nice, because it’s not something a lot of people have to deal with. It’s also great to see players managing diabetes and performing at the highest level, because it shows that it’s possible.”

Underlining the importance of empathy and openness in sport, she added, “You never really know what someone is dealing with unless you ask. Whether it’s diabetes, injuries or something else, everyone has their own challenges. Being able to talk about it and reach out for support when you need it is really important.”

--IANS

vi/bc