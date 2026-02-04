WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals backed by former coach to end trophy jinx on fourth attempt

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Delhi Capitals will attempt to shake off three successive final defeats when they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) decider clash in Vadodara on Thursday, with the side’s former fielding coach Milap Mewada backing the side to finally break their jinx in the title clash.

DC have always reached the WPL’s summit clash since the tournament's inception in 2023, but are yet to lift the trophy, a record that weighs on a squad now led by Jemimah Rodrigues in her first season as their captain.

Their route to this year's WPL final was far from smooth - they lost three of their first four matches, before DC clawed back in the Vadodara leg by winning four out of five games to finish third in the league stage and then eliminated Gujarat Giants in the eliminator clash, indicating that they are peaking at the right time.

“According to me, the mind works towards a feeling that whenever you walk on the road and fall down, you always have that fear of falling down again after reaching a certain point. But in order to avoid, remove or nullify this, first of all you have to be very positive. Second, every day is a new day and it’s another game of cricket.

“Here, the thing is you have to work out a little bit on a game plan and take some good suitable decisions in the final. Plus, this is like a new place where they will play the final and the only thing DC have to do is to believe in themselves now and believe in this momentum,” said Mewada, who kept track of DC’s progress while being busy with his commitments as Goa senior men’s team head coach, to IANS on Wednesday.

DC have emerged as the tournament's most efficient fielding unit, with their catching percentage at 83.6 percent, according to data provided by CricViz analysts embedded with the franchise’s scouting team. They held 41 chances and dropped only eight across nine matches, thus placing them comfortably ahead of finalists RCB, which stands at 79 percent.

While they looked initially out of sorts, DC’s bowling attack has picked up pace as the season progressed. Four DC bowlers feature in the tournament's top 10 wicket-takers – the impressive young pacer Nandni Sharma (16 wickets), left-arm spinner N Sree Charani (14), as well as overseas seam-bowling all-rounders Chinelle Henry (12) and Marizanne Kapp (10).

“Delhi Capitals were the best fielding side in the league by objective measures. The group assessed Vadodara conditions early, where the pitch was lower-scoring compared to DY Patil, and adjusted their approach accordingly. Jemimah’s captaincy improved over the season.

“Even during losses, selection and messaging stayed consistent, which helped maintain morale. The team made only two changes across the entire tournament, the fewest in the league, aiding continuity. Batters largely played straight, and bowlers consistently kept the stumps in play, which suited the conditions,” said CricViz analysts, who are a part of the DC scouting team, to IANS.

Mewada, who was in the DC camp when they lost the WPL 2025 final to Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium, listed his advice for the side ahead of the title clash at BCA Stadium. "First thing, they do not have to think that we have been a fourth time finalist and we could not win. But there could be reasons behind being a fourth time finalist. That means, there is something in you. At least, you are consistent in being the finalists.

“Number two is, you handle yourself well for that particular three hours. That's as simple as it is. You have to handle yourself and take good decisions, which is most important. Take very good decisions and play peacefully. So, I think, they can make it to the trophy this time, as everybody has that belief."

As per the analysts, the fate of DC in the final against Smriti Mandhana-led RCB will depend on how openers Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee fare, especially in the face of in-form new-ball pacer Lauren Bell. The explosive batting duo have three 50-plus stands (all of them resulting in wins) in nine innings so far, the most by any opening pair this season.

Their partnership has averaged 40.11 runs (the fourth highest for a batting pair in WPL), while their highest partnership of 94 came at a brisk run rate of 8.84 and smacking 75 in the power-play in the Eliminator showcased their ability to combine aggression with stability. Though they haven’t yet registered a century stand, their aggregate of 361 is the second-highest partnership total in the tournament, only behind 383 runs made by Smriti and Grace Harris.

“The moment I saw Lizelle Lee batting in WPL for the first time, I felt she is actually made for opening in white ball cricket. DC’s plan should be in a way that Lizelle and Shafali bat for beyond 6-8 overs. If they can do this and even when they are chasing, like if it's 200, then it is possible, as both of them are game changers.

“After them, Laura, Jemi, Henry and others will manage the scoring. But the most important thing is, as long as these two bat for long and set the tone, it will be very beneficial for DC. The momentum they have now after winning the eliminator, it is a very good thing that they have come up from behind and into the final. So chances are high for them to get over the line in the final this time,” added Mewada.

Jemimah's leadership has evolved through the tournament, even as her own batting required adjustment. A week ago, a three-run loss to GG that saw Jemimah being bowled while attempting a scoop shot, DC's campaign appeared to be unraveling.

But in the Eliminator on Tuesday, Jemimah sprinted across the outfield to encourage her bowlers, and hit her boundaries with a trademark delight that appeared to galvanize the entire squad. Winning the Eliminator is a good omen for DC as the one who’s won that game has gone on to win the WPL.

“Till now, what I have seen in her is that she is okay in taking decisions and tactically also. But the only thing she can do in her batting is to reduce the fancy shots and understand the situation if she stays there. If she plays a little high percentage cricket, she will play longer and the more she plays, the more runs she will get for DC.

“Now her strike rate is much better than it was last year. That means as a cricketer and as a leader, she is grooming herself. I am sure there will be staff and guys helping her in this decision making and tactical plans. Playing the final for the fourth time, I am sure if they forget about what has happened before and this is the only moment where we are going to give our best, they can manage to get the trophy,” concluded Mewada.

