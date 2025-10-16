Women’s World Cup: Sobhana’s unbeaten 66 steers Bangladesh to 198 against Australia

Visakhapatnam, Oct 16 (IANS) Sobhana Mostary’s unbeaten half-century allowed Bangladesh to put up a challenging total of 198/9 in 50 overs against Australia in the Women’s World Cup clash at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Sobhana’s knock showed a lot of grit and resilience and rescued Bangladesh from collapsing completely against the defending champions’ spirited bowling effort. However, Australia dropped six catches in the match, and had it been taken, Bangladesh would have collapsed on a mere total.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh had a steady and slow start with openers Fargana Hoque and Rubya Haider stitching a 32-run stand for the first wicket. Just when it looked like Bangladesh would end the powerplay without the loss of a wicket, Megan Schutt broke the partnership in the ninth over as Fargana departed on 8. Bangladesh were 37/1 after the end of the powerplay.

Sharmin Akhter and Rubina then put on another 41-run vital partnership in 53 balls as Bangladesh batters kept the scoreboard ticking before Australia struck again in the 18th over. Ashleigh Gardner sent Rubina, who was looking good in the middle, back to the pavilion after scoring 44, including eight fours.

In the 22nd over, Gardner bagged another scalp of Sharmin to bring Bangladesh three down for 84.

Skipper Niger Sultana and Sobhana Mostary then tried to stage a fightback with a brief stand before it was cut short by spinner Alana King with the dismissal of the former. Sobhana was again involved in a brief stand with Shorna Akter before the latter was sent back to the pavilion by Alan in the 35th over.

With Bangladesh losing wickets at regular intervals, Sobhana held one end strong in the hope of guiding the side to a respectable total. Bangladesh lost Ritu Moni (2), Fahima Khatun (4), Rabeya Khan (6) and Nishita Akter Nishi (1) as they stuttered in the last 15 overs. Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland shared two wickets each between these four.

Meanwhile, Sobhana completed her gritty half-century in 67 balls. It was also the first 50-plus score by a Bangladesh women's team batter against Australia in ODIs. Her 33-run unbeaten last-wicket partnership with Fariha Trisna allowed Bangladesh to add some crucial runs to their total in the final overs.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 198/9 in 50 overs (Sobhana Mostary 66 not out , Rubya Haider 44; Alana King 2-18, Georgia Wareham 2-22) against Australia.

--IANS

ab/