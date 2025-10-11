Women's World Cup: Reminded of Harman's 171, Australia's Healy says they are not under pressure

Visakhapatnam, Oct 11 (IANS) It's been eight years since that fateful day in Derby in England when Harmanpreet Kaur hammered an unbeaten 171 to help India oust Australia from the 2017 World Cup at the semifinal stage.

Having witnessed from behind the stumps that sensational knock by the current India captain, who hammered 171 not out off 115 balls, Australia's Alyssa Healy claims to have forgotten that match and that innings.

But in the last few days, she has been regularly reminded of that match as Australia got ready to take on co-hosts India in a crucial match of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The Indian team is taking a lot of confidence from that dominant display by Harmanpreet Kaur and is hoping to repeat that act on Sunday when the two sides meet again. That is also the reason, highlights from that match and the sensational caning of the Aussie bowlers by Harman are being shown repeatedly on television, reminding Healy of that match.

Though Healy says she has forgotten about that match, it did bring about a change in the Australian team and its outlook, as they have become more ruthless and dominant.

"Look, I've forgotten a bit about, a lot about the game, but you guys are pretty, pretty good at putting it on the telly at every opportunity possible, so it brings back the memory a little bit. But, yeah, look, I think we've spoken a lot about how it's - I guess, just drove us to rethink our standards and the way we wanted to approach our cricket.

"I mean, for me personally, it gave me an opportunity to open the batting moving forward, open the batting in the Ashes series straight after that World Cup, and I've been stuck there ever since. So, I guess for me personally, it was a real turning point.

"But I think for our team, it just, I guess, made us rethink what we were doing and how we could do it better. And I think we've been really successful since that point. But like I said, we keep reassessing it at different moments in time. Teams are continually not catching us, matching us at every opportunity they can. So, it's more about a discussion for us, how we keep raising the bar and be better ourselves," Healy said in the pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's clash with India.

Healy said that the defeat of 2017 or the latest one in the second match of the pre-World Cup three-match bilateral ODI series does not increase the pressure on the Australian team. Nor does she consider it a matter of concern the two collapses her team has suffered in the World Cup so far.

"No, not really. I mean, we're allowed to lose games of cricket, and we're allowed to be put under pressure at times, in particular in World Cups. I think you're going to be put under the pump in unfamiliar conditions, against unfamiliar sides at times. I think that's the nature of the game, and like I've said all along, I really back our depth in our side and also in our squad that the 11 that we put out on the park are going to be able to get the job done for us.

"We're fortunate that it's been a different person every time that stuck their hand up and said, Yep, I've got this, I can get us to a total, or I can take the wickets to restrict the team. So, yeah, I wouldn't say it's a worry. It's something we'd like to rectify, and I think there are a lot of teams that are probably wanting to rectify that as well. But tomorrow, I guess, is another opportunity to go out there and hopefully lay a platform if it is our opportunity with that in hand," she added.

Healy also played down India's home advantage and said that it does not cause extra pressure for her team.

"Absolutely no extra pressure on our team. I think we've come here with the job to do, and that hasn't changed at any point in time. I think getting to have a little look at the conditions the other night where India played South Africa, was a nice little - some sort of advantage for us.

"It's not the first game here, so we got to experience that a little bit, which was cool. But like I said, it's a fresh opportunity tomorrow at a new ground for us to go out there and play a game of cricket and hopefully adapt to conditions as quickly as we can. But I think it's going to be a fun experience for our whole group. I've heard it sold out, which is a really cool experience, and hopefully, there are a few Aussie fans in the crowd as well," said Healy, hoping that her team will continue their domination of women's cricket in recent years.

--IANS

bsk/ab