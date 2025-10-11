Women’s World Cup: ICC announces sale of tickets for semis

Dubai, Oct 11 (IANS) Ticket sales for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 semifinals will commence at 6 PM IST on Saturday, offering fans the chance to secure seats for the marquee fixtures in what is expected to be one of the best-attended editions of the tournament ever.

The sales for the two knockout matches begin with an exclusive two-day pre-sale window for Google Pay users via Tickets.cricketworldcup.com, with the general sale opening on Tuesday, October 13 at 7 PM IST, the ICC said in a release.

Tickets can be booked for the first semi-final at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on 29 October and the second semi-final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30. In case the first semi-final is not played in Guwahati, fans will receive a full refund of 100 per cent of the amount.

In line with the fan-first policy of offering affordable tickets, fans can book seats for the first semi-final in Guwahati starting at just Rs 100, while tickets for the second semi-final in Navi Mumbai begin at Rs 150, ICC added.

Ticket sales have been very encouraging as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup returns to India after 12 years. All tickets for the India vs Australia match in Visakhapatnam on October 12 and the India vs England match in Indore on October 19 sold out earlier this week.

Tickets for the India vs New Zealand match on October 23 and the India vs Bangladesh match on October 26, both to be held at the DY Patil Stadium, are also nearing sell-out.

The tournament previously featured a blockbuster opening match in Guwahati, which set a new record for the highest attendance at a group-stage fixture in an ICC Women’s event with 22,843 spectators filling the stadium.

The former record was an attendance of 15,935 at the India vs Pakistan match in Dubai during the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

