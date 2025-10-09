Women's World Cup: Harmony is how I would like to describe this team, says Harleen Deol

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Team India’s top-order batter, Harleen Deol, named her team when asked to describe what harmony was for her. Deol discussed the team’s daily routine during matches or tournaments, and how small details like the sound of kitbag wheels and the knocking of a bat bring her joy.

She spoke about her team, the bonding within the team, and her definition of the term in a video shared by the BCCI.

“Dream, momentum, now let's talk about Harmony. Harmony is how I would like to describe this team as. So everybody is more focused and everybody has their own routines. When we enter the stadium, I just see everybody removing the kit bags, the sound of the kitbag wheels, and then when we come in the first thing we do is Harrsha sir makes us stand in a huddle, everybody's silent and then we just take a moment, and when he claps, it's just when we restart again. When we do some knocking, when the ball hits the sweet part of the bat, so that's something which is very pleasing,” Deol said.

The 27-year-old remembered her maiden ODI century, which she brought up against the West Indies during a game in December 2024 in Vadodara, and stated that the sound of the roar from the crowd whenever a player hits a boundary or a fifty or a ton makes ‘a lovely noise in the air.’

“When I enter the field, I don't know, suddenly everything just shuts down. It's more to do with me, my bat, the bowler and the ball. I remember when I was batting on 98, I hit a boundary and the whole crowd was like ‘Woahhhh!’ Everybody was synchronised, so that's a sound which I love. When you hit a boundary or when you hit a 50 or 100, so everybody just celebrates together, and that makes a lovely noise in the air,” she added.

The Women in Blue are set to face the South African side on Thursday in the tenth match of the ongoing World Cup at the ACA-VCDA Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

