Women’s WC: Will take it on myself as collapse started from me, says Smriti takes blame for India's loss

Indore, Oct 20 (IANS) When Smriti Mandhana walked into the press conference room after India’s four-run defeat to England handed them their third loss in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, the mood was unmistakably sombre as her heartbreak laid bare.

Just a couple of moments ago, Smriti was left emotional in the dugout when India bottled yet another chase to lose by four runs. Now, coming forward to explain a loss India had no business to be there in the first place, Smriti’s voice echoed her sheer disappointment and the gloom set in the Indian camp.

Her eyes conveyed heartbreaking sadness, while her brows were slightly furrowed and the unsmiling expression carried the weight of introspection. She’s often hard on herself, but in that moment, the weight of losing the match despite being in a winning position was palpable.

Smriti, who overcame a scratchy start to make 88, was looking in control with patience, while her late cuts and glides carried her trademark elegance. But as the boundaries dried up and a left hamstring cramp set in, her frustration was visible.

In the 42nd over, with India needing 55 off 53 balls to get a vital win and make their path to semi-finals easier, Smriti decided to take on Linsey Smith, who drifted the ball away from her. Smriti wasn’t anywhere to the pitch of the ball and holed out to long-off.

Even as England celebrated with delight, the 16,300 spectators in Holkar Stadium went silent as Smriti went back with her head down in anguish, as her 125-run stand with Harmanpreet was broken. Hence, it was no surprise that Smriti took the blame on herself for India’s agonizing defeat.

“From seeing everyone’s shot selections at that time - we could have done better with our shot selections. Especially it started from me, so I will take it on me that the shot selection should have been better. We just needed six per over. Maybe we should have taken the game deeper. So I mean I'll take it on myself because the collapse started from me,” she said.

When Smriti departed, she was sure that India would get the win. “For sure I thought I could take her on. I was trying to aim to hit more over covers. I mistimed that shot. So for sure, again, as I said, the shot selection, maybe the shot wasn't needed at that time.”

“I just needed to be more patient because throughout the innings I was trying to tell myself to be patient and not to play aerial shots. But maybe the emotions took over for that one, which never helps in cricket. But walking back for sure, I mean, I was pretty confident that we'll be able to get the win, but I mean, it's cricket, you can't ever think too ahead,” she said.

Despite Deepti Sharma getting a fifty, and some late boundaries coming from willows of Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana, India fell short at the end – making it the third consecutive time of the side fumbling in the end moments in this World Cup.

Once Smriti fell, England bringing back Linsey and Sophie was right on cue. With three fielders in the deep on the leg side, the left arm spin bowling duo stifled the run flow with tight lines and India just couldn’t break the shackles imposed by England.

“Richa has been good for us, but I wouldn't say that it's only dependent on her. We just needed six runs per over - it's not like we needed nine per over that the finishing part was a lot to ask.”

“But we've seen Aman do that in WPL and as well as Sneh has been brilliant in the last 4-5 overs with a bat for us in the first 3-4 matches. So, I wouldn't say that, especially for this one that it was only dependent on one player. We'll all take it on ourselves that we could have actually done better in the last six odd overs,” said Smriti.

After India had lost to Australia in Visakhapatnam, head coach Amol Muzumdar had stated that ‘a finish in the game is more important than the start’. His words proved to be prophetic on Sunday as India failed to close out the game, thus extending their losing streak and leaving their semi-final hopes hanging by a thread.

“I mean if you see their innings, they did not finish well as well. In the last five overs, I think they did not end up getting a lot of runs and they lost five wickets. So, the job what they have in their hands in the last 5-6 overs is the toughest job. Going in and trying to get seven per over is not an easy thing.”

“So, I wouldn't say that they haven't and I just feel that in the first two-three matches, we definitely finished well. Against South Africa we had last 10 overs and got almost 90-plus runs so they have pretty much done a lot of good things.”

“Again, it's all about how we experienced players can put our hands up in those sort of situations and be there and guide the younger group because for sure there's a lot of youngsters in that order. So, it's about us how we put our hands up and be there for them and try and tackle the tough phase and take it on us,” elaborated Smriti.

Smriti has always been a batter who’s very often hard on herself, and when asked to talk about her innings, the pain in her voice to not talk much about her knock was obvious. “When I batted, I just felt new ball did a bit like especially Lauren Bell was getting those moments and there was one odd ball which was doing that sort of thing – like it had a little bit of extra nip I would say.”

“But about my innings, if you lose I don't think (it’s worth discussing) - it doesn't mean anything if you play, but I had to be a little more patient than I've been in the last two, three months. But depending how you have to bat for the team, that was the thought process till that ball I played. So, I wouldn't really want to talk about my innings because it doesn't mean anything as we lost.”

The equation for India is very simple now - win both of their remaining games against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai to have a chance at sealing the last semi-final spot.

“In cricket, nothing comes easy. For sure, the next match would be the virtual quarter-final in terms of getting into the top four. But you don't play cricket to have easy days. We'll all take this in our stride.”

“We all know where we could have gotten done better, and where we went wrong. We all know all of those things and if you're playing a sport, you're meant to have good days and bad days. It's about how you take those bad days and we move on and see how we can get the best in terms of facing against New Zealand,” concluded Smriti, whose voice and expressions summed up story of a night that slipped through India’s fingers, with their campaign now hanging by a slim thread.

