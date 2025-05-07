Women’s ODI tri-series: Jemimah, Amanjot take India to 23-run win over SA, seal spot in final

Colombo, May 7 (IANS) Jemimah Rodrigues' smashed a superb 123, while Amanjot Kaur picked 3-59 on her international comeback as India beat South Africa by 23 runs and sealed their spot in the final of women’s ODI tri-series at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Pushed into batting first, India were reduced to 50/3 in seven overs. But Jemimah, coming out to bat at number five, stepped up with her variety of sweeps and beautiful shots over extra cover, apart from proactive strike rotation, to hit her second ODI hundred in just 88 balls. Overall, her 123 runs came off 101 balls, laced with 15 fours and a six.

She also shared a 122-run partnership with Deepti Sharma, who hit a fabulous 93 – also her first ODI fifty after last hitting one against England at Lord's in 2022. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana also hit 51 as India posted a mammoth 337/9 in 50 overs, and were also helped by South Africa being sloppy in their ground fielding.

The 122-run partnership between Jemimah and Deepti is now India’s highest stand for the fifth wicket in women’s ODIs, going past the previous record of 108 between Mithali Raj and Veda Krishnamurthy, which had come against New Zealand in 2017. In their daunting chase off 337, without their regular skipper Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa were reduced to 89/3 in 18.5 overs.

But seam-bowling all-rounder Annerie Dercksen, despite struggling with cramps, smashed a determined 81 to keep South Africa in the hunt alongside stand-in captain Chloe Tryon, who hit 67 off 43 balls. Chloe got most of her runs via spinners whenever they erred in their lengths, and that helped to bring the equation down to 39 off 12 balls.

But bad light stopped the play and threatened to bring a premature end to the game. When the play resumed, South Africa couldn't get over the line as Chloe was castled by Deepti, who gave away only three runs in the final over to ensure India won the match in a dramatic fashion and set up a meeting with Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday.

From the Indian bowling perspective, Amanjot, playing in her first ODI game after 15 months, stepped up in the absence of Arundhati Reddy and injured Kashvee Gautam to pick up three wickets under overcast conditions and play a vital hand alongside Jemimah in helping the side enter Sunday’s title clash.

Brief Scores: India 337/9 in 50 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 123, Deepti Sharma 93; Masabata Klaas 2-51, Nadine de Klerk 2-54) beat South Africa 314/7 in 50 overs (Annerie Dercksen 81, Chloe Tryon 67; Amanjot Kaur 3-59, Deepti Sharma 2-57) by 23 runs

--IANS

nr/