Woakes returns, Rocky Flintoff named in 14-member England Lions squad to face India A

London, May 21 (IANS) England Lions have announced a strong 14-member squad for their upcoming two four-day matches against India A, starting May 30 in Canterbury, with a mix of experience, exciting youth and a few eye-catching inclusions.

Headlining the selection is the return of veteran pacer Chris Woakes and the debut call-up for Rocky Flintoff, son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff.

Woakes, 36, who missed out on the squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe due to an ankle injury, is set to use the Lions fixtures as an opportunity to prove his fitness and form ahead of the senior team’s Test series against India in June.

Having starred in last summer’s Ashes series with 19 wickets at a stellar average of 18.15—earning him the Compton-Miller Medal—Woakes remains a key figure in English conditions. However, with rising pressure from younger seamers like Essex’s Sam Cook, these matches could prove crucial in his bid to retain a spot in the senior setup.

Captaining the Lions side is Somerset’s James Rew, who is a part of the senior squad for the Zimbabwe Test beginning on May 22. Rew will lead a dynamic group of cricketers, including legspinner Rehan Ahmed—available only for the first match before linking up with the T20I squad for the West Indies tour—and promising top-order batter Dan Mousley.

One of the most talked-about selections is that of Rocky Flintoff, the son of Ashes 2005 hero Andrew Flintoff. The squad also includes left-arm quick Josh Hull, who debuted for England last summer against Sri Lanka, and opener Ben McKinney, a former England U-19 graduate pushing for higher honours.

Another name that stands out is Farhan Ahmed, younger brother of Rehan, who has been rewarded for a string of solid performances for Nottinghamshire with his offspin.

While Jordan Cox is expected to return for the second fixture in Northampton after missing out on the squad for the Zimbabwe Test due to injury, there is no place for Jofra Archer. The pacer was initially considered for the second Lions match at Wantage Road, but a right-thumb injury—sustained during the IPL—has ruled him out of any immediate red-ball return.

England Lions Squad: James Rew (Captain), Farhan Ahmed, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Rocky Flintoff, Emilio Gay, Tom Haines, George Hill, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Dan Mousley, Ajeet Singh Dale, Chris Woakes.