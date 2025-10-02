Very special country; I've good memories from 14 years ago: Messi expressed excitement for three-day India tour

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) As Lionel Messi's much-anticipated visit to India as part of the "GOAT Tour of India 2025 is confirmed, with the three-city tour set to kick off on December 13, the Argentine star recalled his last visit to the country 14 years ago and said he has "good memories of a very special country".

The three-day tour from December 13 to 15 will feature Messi's appearances in Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi, with a fourth city to be announced, tour's event manager said.

This will be the Argentine great's first trip to India since 2011 when he visited the country with his national team to play a FIFA friendly against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium here.

"India is a very special country, and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago," Messi said. "The fans were fantastic. I look forward to meeting a new generation of supporters and sharing my love for this beautiful game."

The highlights of the tour include stadium events at Salt Lake Stadium, Wankhede Stadium, and Arun Jaitley Stadium, as well as special celebrations such as a statue unveiling in Kolkata and the launch of a new charitable initiative.

Messi is also scheduled to meet local sports and entertainment figures and dignitaries and state leaders from West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

Prior to his three-city tour, Messi-led Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad are set to play in Kochi this November.

The November fixtures will be part of three matches scheduled during the FIFA international window, with the other two games to be played in Luanda, Angola.

