Veda Krishnamurthy announces retirement from all forms of cricket

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) India women’s batter Veda Krishnamurthy on Friday announced her retirement from all forms of cricket. The right-handed batter made the announcement on her social media accounts.

“A small-town girl with big dreams. That's how it all started in Kadur. I picked up a bat not knowing where it would take me. But I knew I loved the game. I never imagined it would take me this far from narrow streets to the biggest stadiums, from quiet hopes to proudly wearing the India jersey.”

“Cricket gave me so much more than just a career. It gave me a sense of who I am. It taught me how to fight, how to fall, and how to keep showing up. Today, with a full heart, I’m calling time on this chapter,” wrote Veda in her retirement post.

Known as a reliable middle-order batter, Veda amassed 829 runs in 48 ODIs, including hitting eight fifties. She also scored 875 runs in 76 T20Is, including hitting two half-centuries. She also represented Hobart Hurricanes in the 2017/18 WBBL and turned out for Gujarat Giants (GG) in the 2024 season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). She also turned out for Velocity in the now-defunct Women’s T20 Challenge.

“To my parents and siblings, especially my sister, thank you for being my first team and my constant strength. To my coaches, captains, and mentors thank you for shaping me. To The BCCI, thank you for trusting me with the honour of representing India.”

“To KSCA, Railways and KIOC, thank you for giving me the space to grow. To my teammates, you made every bit of this journey worth it. We've shared everything wins, losses, and laughs that will stay with me forever. You were never just teammates. You were family.”

“To my friends, thank you for being there, especially when no one was watching. Captaining Karnataka and Railways was an honour I’ll always hold close. Those teams shaped me, challenged me, and gave me space to lead with heart,” added Veda.

She was a part of the Indian team that came runners-up in the 2017 Women’s ODI World Cup and the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup. “And India... Nothing comes close to the feeling of wearing that jersey. The anthem, the adrenaline, the pride - it lives in your bones forever. And 2017... What a year. To be part of a World Cup that changed how people saw women's cricket in India I’ll always be proud of that.”

“To the physios, trainers, selectors, and every single person who worked behind the scenes thank you. This game gave me everything. And I’ll always be grateful for it,” added Veda.

When not playing, Veda has tried hands at coaching and even did commentary for India’s games as well as WPL in English and Kannada.

“Now, it's time to give back. Whatever the role, whatever the way, I’m here for the game. I truly believe this second innings will be just as meaningful. I played with fire in my heart and pride in every step. Always for the team. Always for India. Jai Hind with love,” concluded Veda.

