US Open: Sabalenka tops Pegula to reach women's singles final

New York, Sep 5 (IANS) Top seed and defending US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka beat fourth seed Jessica Pegula in a thrilling three-set semifinal, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in Arthur Ashe Stadium to sail into the final.

This was Sabalenka’s fifth consecutive US Open semifinal. The last player to reach five straight semis in New York was American Serena Williams (2011-16).

It will be Sabalenka’s seventh Grand Slam final -- her fourth in the past five majors and her third in a row in New York -- leaving her one win from successfully defending her US Open title.

Awaiting the winner of the Amanda Anisimova-Naomi Osaka semifinal, Sabalenka will attempt to become the first player to win consecutive US Open women’s singles titles since Serena Williams took three straight between 2012 and 2014.

Pegula took full advantage early, playing a sharp, measured opening set that kept Sabalenka off balance. She limited herself to only three unforced errors, stayed aggressive on return and drew the crowd into every rally.

The 27-year-old Sabalenka, who fell short in both the Australian Open and Roland Garros finals, as well as the Wimbledon semis, again struck first in the second set, this time consolidating for an early 3-0 edge, eventually forcing a decider.

Serving to open the third set at 30-40, Pegula sent a forehand beyond the baseline to dig herself a hole. The American would continue to put pressure on Sabalenka’s serve, especially in the sixth game, which lasted some nine minutes. But the 30-year-old would manage to convert just two of seven break chances on the night.

Serving for the match at 5-4, 40-30, Sabalenka smacked what seemed to be a routine overhead into the net. Pegula would save one more match point but couldn’t save a third, falling in two hours and five minutes.

It was a really tough match. She played incredible tennis, as always. I had to work really hard to get this win. I’m super happy to get the win against Jess because she’s such a great player, great fighter. They are always tough matches. I’m super happy to be in the final again," said Sabalenka.

