UPCA congratulates Yudhvir Singh on becoming Indian team manager for England tour

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has congratulated Yudhvir Singh on his appointment as the manager of the Indian team for the upcoming Test tour of England, starting on June 20.

“Congratulations to Yudhvir Singh, former secretary of UPCA, on his appointment as Team India’s Manager for the upcoming Tour of England. We are proud to see one of our own serve the nation at the highest level,” wrote the UPCA on its social media accounts on Friday.

Yudhvir has formerly served as the UPCA’s secretary and director and is currently their life member. He is travelling with the rest of the members of the Test team who departed for London from Mumbai via Dubai in the wee hours of Friday.

India will face England in a five-match Test series, starting at Headingley in Leeds on June 20. The tour will also be right-handed batter Shubman Gill’s first assignment as the captain of the Indian Test team, following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be India’s vice-captain on the tour of England.

At 25 years and 258 days, Gill will also become the fifth-youngest cricketer to captain India in Tests. The all-important Test series, which runs from June 20 to August 4, will also see India and England play matches at Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord’s in London, Old Trafford in Manchester and The Oval in London.

India are aiming to win a Test series in England for the first time since 2007. The Test series in England will also be India’s first assignment in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. At the same time, the India women’s team will also be touring England for five T20Is and three ODIs, so as the men’s U19 team, who are scheduled to play 50-over and multi-day games.

