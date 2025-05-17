U Mumba retains core team led by Sunil Kumar ahead of PKL 12 auction

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Ahead of the much-awaited Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 auctions, U Mumba announced the retention of nine key players and the signing of one New Young Player, with the team’s core now firmly retained and led by defensive stalwart Sunil Kumar - who is set to continue as captain - alongside crowd-favourite raider Rohit Raghav.

The duo played a pivotal role in transforming U Mumba’s fortunes last season, blending strong leadership with impactful performances on the mat. Captain and right cover defender Sunil Kumar, who guided the team to the playoffs, ended Season 11 as the most successful captain in Pro Kabaddi League history. Alongside him, Rohit Raghav emerged as one of the season’s biggest revelations - rising from an unsold replacement to a game-changer off the bench. His remarkable tally of 68 raid points and 11 tackle points not only earned him a permanent spot in the squad but also cemented his status as a fan favourite and a key figure in U Mumba’s resurgence.

Supporting this core are retained players like Iranian all-rounder Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (65 raid points, 23 tackle points), promising raider Sathish Kannan, and breakout star Ajit Chouhan, who impressed with 185 raid points in his debut season.

Defenders Lokesh Ghosliya, Deepak Kundu and Sunny have also been retained as existing NYPs, alongside Ajit, for their consistency and continued growth. Mukilan Shanmugam, who served as an NYP for the past two seasons, has now been elevated to a Retained Young Player, (RYP) allowing the franchise the option to retain him for two additional seasons after PKL 12.

Also joining the retained squad is young raider Mukesh Kannan S, a fresh addition from Tamil Nadu’s domestic kabaddi circuit. Known for his impressive performances at both the sub-junior and senior state levels, Mukesh brings youthful energy and promise to the U Mumba lineup, adding depth to their raiding department. Mukesh Kannan is the only NYP that the team has signed for the season.

Speaking on the retentions, U Mumba CEO Suhail Chandhok said, “We’ve strategically retained a core group that reflects our hunger and heart while also aligning with our long-term vision for success. A leader like Sunil has not only transformed the team’s identity but also set a strong foundation as one of the top defenders in the League.

"With a balanced mix of proven performers and emerging talent, we’re building a squad that’s both competitive and sustainable going forward. The upcoming season is about elevating our standards, strengthening our culture, and delivering consistently for our passionate fanbase.”

