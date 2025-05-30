Trent Alexander-Arnold set for Real Madrid move as Liverpool confirm summer departure

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Liverpool FC have officially confirmed that an offer from Real Madrid for Trent Alexander-Arnold has been accepted, paving the way for the defender to join the Spanish giants when the summer transfer window opens on June 1.

The England international will make the switch to La Liga just ahead of the expiry of his current contract with the Reds. While the specific transfer fee remains undisclosed, Liverpool stated that they will receive compensation for the 25-year-old’s services.

"Liverpool FC can confirm an offer has been accepted for Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid for his transfer upon the opening of the June transfer window," said the club statement released on Friday.

Alexander-Arnold’s departure marks the end of an extraordinary journey that began at the Liverpool Academy when he was just six years old. Rising through the ranks with remarkable poise and talent, the full-back made his senior debut in October 2016 and quickly became one of the club’s most iconic players in the modern era.

During his time at Anfield, Alexander-Arnold featured in 354 matches and found the back of the net 23 times. More importantly, he played a crucial role in one of Liverpool’s most successful periods under manager Jurgen Klopp. His trophy haul includes a Champions League title in 2019, two Premier League crowns, an FA Cup, two League Cups, a UEFA Super Cup, and a FIFA Club World Cup.

His distinctive attacking flair from the right-back position, combined with world-class vision and passing range, redefined the role of a modern full-back and turned him into a symbol of Liverpool's tactical evolution. Known for his trademark assists and pinpoint crosses, Alexander-Arnold was often at the heart of Liverpool’s most memorable performances.

Liverpool FC acknowledged his immense contribution and expressed gratitude for his years of service and dedication: “Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool FC with the club appreciative and grateful for his contribution to those successes.”

--IANS

hs/bsk/