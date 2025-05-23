Toney returns, Chalobah earns debut call-up as England announce squad for European Qualifiers

London, May 23 (IANS) Ivan Toney earned a recall while Trevor Chalobah earned his first call-up as head coach Thomas Tuchel has announced the England men’s senior squad to play Andorra and Senegal in June.

A 26-man squad has been picked for the games, which start on June 7 with the next European Qualifier for the 2026 World Cup against Andorra in Barcelona.

The Three Lions then return home for an international match with Senegal at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground on June 10.

Tuchel has given a first senior call-up to Chelsea’s Chalobah, with the defender having previously represented England from U16s through to U21s level.

Former Brentford striker Toney earned his first call-up for the 29-year-old since he moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli from the Bees last summer. Toney was a part of the England squad which lost in the 2024 European Championship finals but was left out of Tuchel’s squad in March. However, 28 goals in 42 appearances for Al-Ahli this season saw him earn his place back.

And there are also places in the squad for Bukayo Saka, Conor Gallagher, Noni Madueke and Trent Alexander-Arnold for the first time under Tuchel’s tutelage.

The group will meet up in early June and travel to Spain to prepare for the Andorra game, before returning for their game in the Midlands immediately after that.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan from Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

--IANS

aaa/ab