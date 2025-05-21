Tokyo Olympian boxer Simranjeet Kaur turns professional

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Olympian and World Championships bronze medallist Simranjeet Kaur Bath is ready to make her mark on the professional stage. She’s been officially signed by American pro boxer Roy Jones Jr. and Indian star Mandeep Jangra, who will mentor and train her through the transition from amateur to pro.

Simranjeet is punching through history, from becoming Punjab’s first woman boxer to enter the Olympics to now breaking new ground by stepping into the professional circuit. Overall, she is the third Indian boxer to turn professional this year after World championship medallists Nishant Dev and Amit Panghal.

"I am very happy that my career is starting with such a promoter, who has given many star boxers to the world. Mandeep Jangra is already making the country proud in the professional ring and I will also try to get recognition for the country. Roy Jones Jr. is the best promoter and I will take my career forward with him," Simranjeet said.

Roy Jones Jr. added, "Simranjeet is India's top boxer. She has been doing well at the amateur level and I am confident that she will prove herself on the professional circuit as well.

Mandeep Jangra said, "she is a good boxer and I am happy that we will help her in her professional journey. She is going to be India's first pro-boxer and many young boxers will come forward after seeing her. Jangra is already winning titles for India at the world level, now it is Simranjeet Kaur's turn."

The 29-year-old Simranjeet hails from Chakkar, Punjab. She plays in lightweight welter-weight and has represented the country in the Tokyo Olympics. She has won a bronze medal in World Championships in 2018 and two medals in the Asian Championships (silver in 2019 and bronze in 2021).

Several prominent Indian boxers have transitioned to professional boxing after successful careers in the amateur circuit. Vijender Singh, who won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics along with Vikas Krishan (Asian Games 2010 and Commonwealth Games 2018 gold medallist), Sarita Devi, and Neeraj Goyat, all of whom had strong performances in international amateur competitions stepped into the professional arena.

--IANS

bc/