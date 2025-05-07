'This is the answer': Gaurav Bidhuri, Bajrang Punia, and sports icons salute Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) "As most Indians slept peacefully in their homes, the Indian Army was wide awake — planning and executing a precise and powerful military operation that would echo across the borders. #OperationSindoor." The aftermath of the precision strikes by the Indian armed forces in terror installations in Pakistan has ignited a wave of nationalistic pride across the country, with #OperationSindoor and #JaiHind dominating social media. The Indian sports fraternity too rose in unison to hail the armed forces for the air strikes.

Operation Sindoor, launched in the intervening night of May 6 and 7, struck nine high-value terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in what was termed a “calculated, restrained yet firm” response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives just two weeks ago.

The covert strike, executed around 1.44 a.m., caught the Pakistani forces completely off guard. In a carefully choreographed offensive, the Indian Air Force neutralized terror camps linked to globally banned outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba without crossing into Pakistan’s airspace — a strategic signal of India’s commitment to precision, restraint, and accountability.

Among the loudest voices praising the mission were some of India’s most decorated sporting personalities — led by boxer Gaurav Bidhuri, who delivered a searing rebuke to critics and a heartfelt salute to the Indian armed forces.

“While we were asleep in our homes, our Indian Army was out there executing Operation Sindoor. And to all those who kept shouting, ‘Modi ji, attack! Why aren't you attacking?’ — this is your clear answer,” Bidhuri told IANS.

“It’s easy to give free advice while sitting comfortably at home — calling for an attack without understanding the gravity of the situation. But in reality, such military operations require intense planning, strategic precision, and careful assessment of consequences. Our Army took its time, planned thoroughly, and struck with impact.

"They hit 8 to 9 terror camps in a single coordinated mission. And yes — to those in the opposition who once demanded proof, I don’t think they’ll need any this time. The evidence is loud and clear," he said.

Bidhuri added, "Today, the entire nation stands behind the Indian Army and our leadership. This isn’t just retaliation — it’s justice. It’s a message to those who dare attack us: your actions will not go unanswered. Jai Hind!”

Wrestling icon and Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia, whose brother was killed in the Pahalgam attack, also broke his silence with a moving tribute to the Army’s bravery.

“I am immensely proud of our Indian Army. They have honoured the death of my brother with justice, courage, and precision,” Punia told IANS.

“Their actions have brought some solace to families like mine while making the entire nation proud. It is our duty to support the armed forces without division or politics. On matters of national security, the country must speak in one voice. Let this operation be a warning: any attack on India will be met with strength and resolve,” said Punia.

Boxer Vijender Singh kept it short but stirring: “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

Badminton star Saina Nehwal and former cricketer Suresh Raina also chimed in, posting “Jai Hind” to their millions of followers on social platforms.

According to the Defence Ministry, Operation Sindoor was conducted after extensive intelligence gathering, with a strategic intent to eliminate terror infrastructure without escalating into direct military confrontation. Crucially, no Pakistani army facilities or civilians were harmed during the strikes — a decision made to signal restraint even while asserting strength.

--IANS

hs/bsk/