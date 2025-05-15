‘The mind had told the body, it’s time to go’: Shastri reveals conversation with Kohli ahead of retirement

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) It was a Monday that shook Indian cricket fans to the core. Just weeks before India’s much-anticipated five-Test tour of England, Virat Kohli, one of the modern greats of the game, announced his retirement from Test cricket. But for former India head coach Ravi Shastri, there were signs—quiet, personal, and deeply telling.

In a conversation on The ICC Review, Shastri opened up about his private chat with Kohli just days before the official announcement. “I did speak to him about it, I think a week before that,” Shastri said. “His mind was very clear. He told me, ‘I’ve given everything. ’”

According to Shastri, Kohli had no second thoughts, no regrets—only a calm resolve that the time had come. “There were one or two questions I asked, but what stood out was the clarity in his voice,” said Shastri. “The mind had told the body that it’s time to go.”

Kohli’s Test retirement closes a glorious chapter of Indian cricket. He walks away with 9,230 Test runs, 30 centuries, and as India’s most successful captain in the format, 40 wins in 68 matches, far ahead of MS Dhoni’s 27.

But beyond the stats lies the intensity that defined his game: the roaring celebrations, the relentless aggression, the heart-on-sleeve passion that made him a fan magnet and a fierce competitor.

Shastri, who coached India from 2017 to 2021 and oversaw the golden era of Indian Test cricket alongside Kohli, shed light on the toll such intensity takes.

“If he decided to do something, he gave it 100%,” said Shastri. “But when you’re that involved—it’s as if he had to take every wicket, catch every ball, make every decision—it eventually leads to burnout.”

While the decision was shocking to most, the reasons were not hard to understand. The spotlight on Kohli has always been blinding. Whether it was his animated celebrations in Australia or his animated confrontations in England, Kohli polarised audiences—and united fans.

Shastri acknowledged that the pressure of being the face of Indian cricket for more than a decade had finally caught up.

“He’s got a bigger following than any cricketer in the last decade,” said Shastri. "He brought people to stadiums. Whether it was Australia or South Africa, his presence alone elevated the game. There was a love-hate relationship—people admired him, feared him, and even got annoyed with him. But they could never ignore him.”

Still, for all the accolades, Shastri admitted the announcement caught him off guard. “I thought he had two or three years left in him,” he said. “But then again, you can be the fittest cricketer physically, but when the mind is overcooked, it’s over.”

Kohli’s career under Shastri’s coaching saw several historic milestones: a maiden Test series win in Australia in 2018-19, back-to-back series victories in the West Indies, and a long-awaited triumph in Sri Lanka. India became a formidable force overseas, challenging England and South Africa on their own turf with pace and discipline—traits that Kohli fiercely demanded from his team.

“His influence went beyond the runs,” said Shastri. “He set new benchmarks. He transformed fitness culture, made fast bowling cool in India again, and instilled self-belief in the team.”

Looking back, Shastri believes Kohli has nothing left to prove. “He’s won World Cups, an Under-19 World Cup, led India with passion, and achieved everything he could have. At times, players retire and feel they left something on the table—not Virat. He’s done it all.”

