Telugu Titans face Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 12 opener; Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai & Delhi return as venues

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to return for its 12th season, starting on August 29 with a blockbuster weekend in Vizag at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium with Telugu Titans facing Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls locking horns with Puneri Paltan in the second clash of the day.

The 2025 campaign will see the 12 teams battle for ultimate glory across Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and Delhi.

On August 30, the home side Telugu Titans will once again take the mat, this time against UP Yoddhas for the first match of the evening, before U Mumba takes on the Gujarat Giants.

Meanwhile, Super Sunday will witness Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba battle it out, as the reigning champions Haryana Steelers start their title defence against the Bengal Warriorz, closing out an exciting opening three days of kabaddi action.

The PKL's return to Vizag marks an exciting homecoming for the coastal city after a seven-year hiatus. This Andhra Pradesh stronghold last witnessed the thrills of PKL action during the sixth season in 2018, adding another chapter to its rich legacy of hosting the league since seasons 1 and 3.

The action then shifts to Jaipur's Indoor Hall, SMS Stadium from September 12, featuring exciting clashes between two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls, followed by Tamil Thalaivas taking on Bengal Warriorz.

The Pink City holds a special place in PKL folklore, having been the proud host of the historic 1000th PKL match during the landmark Season 10 in 2023-24.

The third leg kicks off at Chennai's SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium on September 29. UP Yoddhas will face Gujarat Giants, while Dabang Delhi K.C. will face Haryana Steelers in a clash that will see Naveen Kumar face off against his former side.

The league stage of Season 12 will reach its crescendo at Delhi's Thyagaraj Sports Complex from October 13, featuring the Patna Pirates, who will battle Haryana Steelers, while U Mumba face off against UP Yoddhas. In an exciting return, the league rounds will culminate with triple headers, ensuring the fans get nonstop kabaddi action heading into the playoff stage of the competition.

The playoffs schedule will be revealed on a later date.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Anupam Goswami, Business Head – Mashal & League Commissioner - Pro Kabaddi, said, "With a multi-city format, we are bringing top-tier kabaddi action to fans across the country, and also deepening our connection with core geographies. We’re particularly thrilled to return to Visakhapatnam, reinforcing our commitment to taking the league closer to its passionate fan base."

Under the aegis and sanction from the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), Mashal Sports and JioStar have built PKL into one of India's most successful sports leagues. The Pro Kabaddi League has transformed India's indigenous sport of Kabaddi and its athletes on the national and global stage.

