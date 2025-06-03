Tears, triumph & tight hugs: Kohli embraces Anushka, ABD, Gayle after RCB's maiden IPL win

Ahmedabad, June 4 (IANS) After 18 seasons filled with heartbreaks, near misses, and unwavering belief, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally etched their name in IPL history, clinching their maiden Indian Premier League title. The franchise edged out Punjab Kings by six runs in a thrilling IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, sending fans into wild celebration—and leaving Virat Kohli in tears.

At the heart of RCB’s long-awaited triumph stood Kohli, the soul of the team since its inception in 2008. Though his 35-ball 43 anchored RCB's innings, it was the post-match scenes that truly defined the night.

The moment the final ball was hit and victory sealed, Kohli collapsed to the ground, overcome with emotion. Moments later, he was enveloped in tight, tearful hugs—first by his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and then by his former teammate and close friend, AB de Villiers, who had flown in to witness the historic moment.

"What ABD has done for the franchise is tremendous, told him 'this win is as much yours as it is ours. I want you to celebrate with us'. He's been the POTM most times in the franchise despite being retired for four years. Tells you the impact he's had on the league, team and me. He deserves to be on the podium, lifting the cup."

The trio’s embrace was more than just celebration—it was a culmination of years of dedication, heartbreak, and resilience. De Villiers, who retired in 2021, had stood beside Kohli through RCB’s toughest phases. Watching the team lift the trophy brought a deeply personal sense of closure.

“It’s not just a title. It’s 18 years of belief, of commitment, of giving everything,” Kohli reflected after the match.

With the weight of history finally lifted, RCB and Kohli now have the fairytale ending they had been chasing for nearly two decades—surrounded by those who mattered most. The wait is over. The dream is real. The cup is home.

