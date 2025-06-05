Taylor urges Australia to open with Labuschagne instead of Konstas in WTC Final

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Former Australia Test captain Mark Taylor believes Marnus Labuschagne should be asked to open the batting instead of teenage batter Sam Konstas when the side takes the field for the World Test Championship final against South Africa, starting on June 11 at Lord’s.

The chatter over who would be Usman Khawaja’s opening partner for the all-important final at Lord’s is still a matter of toss-up between Labuschagne, who last scored a Test century in 2022 and Konstas, who thrilled with 60 on his Test debut against India but didn’t open in Australia's series against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

“I’m not going Konstas. I’m leaving him out and keeping Marnus but moving him to the top of the order just for that Test. I’m putting Konstas in my XI for the start of the West Indies tour and see how he goes. Hopefully he cements his spot there for the rest of the year.

“With Sam, look at what happened in the summer, he played that MCG innings, which I think surprised everyone, including himself. I don’t think he normally plays that way. He took a chance to play a T20-type innings and got away with it, but I don’t think you can make a career playing like that.

“What he has to do is go back and play like Konstas plays, like he used to… state level, etc, not bat like he did at the G. That’s his next move. Show us what you can do besides flick to third man, show us you can bat, then make a career out of being a top-order player,” said Taylor on SEN Radio.

He also feels Cameron Green’s inclusion is a no-brainer, considering he made a comeback to competitive cricket via a county stint with Gloucestershire. “I think that shows you the high regard they have for Cam. In Green you have an all-round cricketer, and that’s the attraction," he said.

“He’s still not bowling at the moment, but on his day he can bat in the top 4. He’s a handy cricketer, and they want him straight back in. Uzzy, Marnus, Smith, Green, Head, Webster, Carey, that’s my seven and then the bowlers. The only question is Boland or Hazlewood,” concluded Taylor.

--IANS

nr/bc