T20 WC: West Indies enter Super 8 unbeaten after 42-run win over Italy

Kolkata, Feb 19 (IANS) Fast bowler Shamar Joseph picked four wickets while Matthew Forde took three as West Indies bowled out Italy for 123 in 18 overs while defending 165 to register a 42-run win in their last group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026 played at Eden Gardens on Thursday, staying unbeaten and marching into the Super 8s in dominant fashion.

Earlier, West Indies skipper Shai Hope continued his great form and played a magnificent knock of 75 runs to take the team to 165/6 in 20 overs against a well-planned Italy bowling attack.

Coming to chase a challenging target, Italy had a poor start as they lost their prime batter Justin Mosca (2 off 5) on the seventh ball of the innings. His brother Anthony Mosca was also dismissed in the next over after scoring 19 runs off 12 balls, which included a four and two sixes.

Italy's struggles increased further as Matthew Forde took the second wicket of his spell to send Syed Naqvi to the pavilion, leaving 37/3 at the end of powerplay.

After a disastrous start, JJ Smuts and Harry Manenti steadied the ship but the latter was dismissed for 8 and Italy were reeling at 61/4 at the halfway mark.

Smuts tried to steer the innings with Ben Manenti but got trapped by spinner Gudakesh Motie in the 12th over for 24 runs.

Manenti and Grant Stewart tried to put the chase on track with a 25-run partnership off 17 balls, but the West Indies crawled back with back-to-back wickets. Stewart scored 12 runs off seven balls, while Manenti hit 26 runs off 21 balls and also hammered two fours and a six during his innings.

Shamar was the most successful bowler for the West Indies, as he finished with figures of 4-30 in four overs, while Forde picked three crucial wickets, followed by Motie, who had two wickets to his name, and Akeal Hossain also picked one wicket.

Coming in to bat after losing the toss, the two-time champions, West Indies, were dealt an early blow as opener Brendon King was dismissed on just the seventh ball of the innings.

Shimron Hetmyer, who was watching his captain Hope hit the ball hard from the other end, could not follow suit as he was dismissed after scoring just one run off four balls. West Indies were 48/2 at the end of the power play.

After two early blows, the West Indies captain forged a 64-run partnership with Roston Chase, who was sent to the pavilion by Thomas Draca in the 13th over. Hope completed his fifty off just 28 balls, and he continued his brilliance at the crease despite losing Chase.

As the West Indies were moving towards a big total, Italy made a strong comeback with back-to-back wickets in the span of just three balls.

Rowman Powell was trapped by Ben Manenti in the 15th over, while skipper Hope was clean bowled by Crishan Kalugamage in the next over. Hope scored 75 runs off just 46 balls and hammered four sixes and six boundaries during his magnificent knock.

Sherfane Rutherford scored 24 off 15, while Matthew Forde made 16 off 8 as the duo provided a good finish with a 28-run partnership that came off just 14 balls.

Brief Scores: West Indies 165/6 in 20 overs (Shai Hope 75, Roston Chase 24, Sherfane Rutherford 24*; Crishan Kalugamage 2-24, Ben Manenti 2-37) beat Italy all out for 123 runs in 18 overs (Ben Manenti 26, JJ Smuts 24; Shamar Joseph 4-30, Matthew Forde 3-25, Gudakesh Motie 2-24) by 42 runs.

--IANS

sds/bc