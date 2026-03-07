T20 WC: Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak, Sukhbir Singh to perform at closing ceremony before final

Ahmedabad, March 7 (IANS) Global pop superstar Ricky Martin, alongside iconic Indian performers Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh, will headline a spectacular closing ceremony at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The ceremony that blends international star power with the vibrant energy of Indian music will feature large-scale performances from the three world-renowned artists before co-hosts India take on New Zealand in what is likely to provide a thrilling conclusion to cricket’s biggest T20 event.

Gujarati icon Pathak will open the ceremony with some traditional garbha numbers, bringing a local flavour to the Ahmedabad showpiece, which has made her one of the country’s most beloved live performers. Known for crowd favourites such as Maine Payal Hai Chhankai and O Piya, Pathak will be accompanied by 50 Bollywood dancers and vibrant choreography designed to transform the stadium into a festival atmosphere.

Renowned as the 'Prince of Bhangra, Sukhbir Singh will also be supported by a huge contingent of dancers and the familiar sound of the Punjab's Dhol Walas when he takes to the stage. One of the most influential artists in modern Punjabi pop music, Sukhbir is known worldwide for chart-topping hits, including Ishq (Oh Ho Ho Ho) and Dil Kare.

Two-time Grammy Award winner and five-time Latin Grammy Award winner, Ricky Martin, will then close out the musical extravaganza with serious international star power. Martin, whose catalogue of global hits, including Livin’ la Vida Loca, She Bangs, and the iconic football anthem The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida), has ruled stadium concerts for decades and will add the world’s biggest cricket stadium to his long list of iconic performances during his decorated career.

About his upcoming performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ricky Martin said: “Sport and music have a unique way of bringing people together, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is a celebration of that shared passion. It’s an honour to be part of such a special occasion, where millions of fans come together with incredible energy and love for the game. I’m excited to perform at the Closing Ceremony and celebrate the thrill of the tournament with fans in the stadium and around the world.”

Gates at the Narendra Modi Stadium will open at 3.30 pm IST, with the closing ceremony beginning at 5.30 pm IST before the Final starts at 7 pm IST.

With a packed stadium expected and millions watching around the world, the closing ceremony will provide a vibrant cultural celebration before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 reaches its dramatic climax.

Ticket-holders are encouraged to head to the stadium in time for the gates to open to make sure they don’t miss any of the pre-match spectacle.

