T20 WC: 'Probably one of my best for USA,’ says Sanjay after match-winning 68-run knock

Chennai, Feb 15 (IANS) Player of the Match Sanjay Krishnamurthi said that patience against spin and a calculated late assault helped him produce one of his finest knocks for USA in their 31-run win over Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Sanjay smashed a blistering 68 off just 33 balls to power USA to a formidable 199-run total after the openers had laid a solid foundation in the powerplay. The USA eventually restricted Namibia to 168/6 in 20 overs to register their second consecutive victory in the tournament.

“I think against the spinners, it was holding a little bit. So I didn't want to take any unnecessary risks, but my strength is hitting off the back foot. I was looking for that ball and trying to rotate the strike. After 14 overs, is when I decided to go,” Sanjay said after receiving the award.

The youngster credited the opening pair for providing the ideal platform on a slow and turning surface. “Absolutely. Both the openers getting us through the power play with 50 or 60 really helped set the tone. On a wicket like this, where we knew it's a little bit slow and turning, that powerplay is crucial, and they did amazing.”

Sanjay revealed that his aggressive approach was the result of focused preparation ahead of the tournament. “We had a month-long camp in Sri Lanka. I was working on a lot of power-hitting stuff to know that I can hit the balls in my zone for six and then work around that. That's pretty much how I play my game.”

He also expressed gratitude for the strong crowd turnout. “Absolutely incredible. For a game like USA versus Namibia to have this much of a crowd was incredible. In Associate cricket, you don't necessarily get this kind of crowd. It's really special, and I appreciate everyone for coming out.”

This is the USA's second consecutive win in the tournament, and with this, they have kept their hopes alive of reaching the Super 8 stage. However, the USA will need either India or Pakistan to lose both their remaining group stage matches by good margins.

