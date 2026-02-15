T20 WC: ‘One hurdle crossed, on to the next stage,’ says Shai Hope as Windies seal Super 8s spot

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) West Indies captain Shai Hope described his side’s progression to the Super 8s as the first major objective achieved at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after a commanding nine-wicket victory over Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 134, Hope anchored the innings with an unbeaten 60 off 42 balls as the West Indies cruised to 134/1 in just 15.2 overs, maintaining their unbeaten T20I record at the venue. Reflecting on the qualification, the skipper made it clear that the job is only partially complete.

“Very pleasing, this is what we set out to do from the time we got here. That's the one step, one hurdle that we crossed, now on to the next stage,” Hope said during the presentation ceremony after the game.

The foundation for the win was laid by a disciplined bowling effort that restricted Nepal to 133/8 after they opted to bat on a damp surface. West Indies struck early through the new ball, reducing Nepal to 22/3 in the powerplay, before tightening the screws through the middle overs.

Hope admitted that winning the toss played a significant role in shaping the contest, as he said, “Firstly I'm glad that I actually got the opportunity to decide what I wanted to do first. Yeah, the guys put the ball in the right areas. It's something that Matthew (Forde) has been doing very well, especially at the start of the innings and putting them under pressure for the entire time. It was difficult work for them in the powerplay and then throughout the innings, just about trying to limit the flow of runs and keep picking up wickets. We didn't pick up as many wickets as we wanted in the back end, but very happy with the bowlers today.”

He elaborated on why the toss carried greater importance, especially considering the conditions and his recent streak of misfortune, saying, “Like I said at the toss, the surface had a bit of moisture in it. I just felt that we could have exploited it a bit better rather than bowling second. It's something I've been struggling with, the last couple of series, I didn't win a toss. I don't think I've won a toss in the last six months, who knows. But yeah, it's just nice to get out there and actually decide what I wanted to do this time.”

While the bowlers, led by Jason Holder’s 4/27, ensured Nepal’s total remained below par despite Dipendra Singh Airee’s fighting half-century, Hope’s composure at the top ensured there were no alarms in the chase.

On his own contribution, the captain emphasised timing and impact over personal form. “Yes, again, good to contribute. I wouldn't say I was running out of form, but it's nice to contribute to wins. Yes, it's crunch time now, back into the group stages and then into the Super Eights. That's where you really want to be firing as a batter. So, happy to get some runs on the board,” he stated.

A key figure in the bowling unit was Matthew Forde, whose probing spell in the powerplay helped set the tone. Hope was full of praise for the seamer’s discipline and consistency.

“Yeah, you must give him credit. Credit always where it's due. He's been hitting his areas, making it very difficult for batters at the top of the innings. He's not express pace, but he makes it very difficult for them. He moves the ball just enough and that's what you need, especially in this phase of the game where it doesn't really swing as much. He really exploited as much of that movement as he possibly can. Happy to see him going well and it's great to see the bowlers firing along with the batters. So, complete cricket for us this time,” Hope said of Forde.

With one final group-stage fixture remaining, Hope indicated there would be no easing off as West Indies look to carry momentum forward.

“Just about continuing the brand of cricket we want to play and ensuring that we are hitting our straps. Focusing on the little details that we tend to neglect every now and again. Just about continuing the way we've been playing. We've been playing really good cricket with the last couple of games and series. We'll bring it together and hope we can carry it all the way through to the back end of the tournament.”

