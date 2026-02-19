T20 WC: Italy opt to bowl against unchanged WI in final Group C match

Kolkata, Feb 19 (IANS) Italy have won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in their final group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Eden Gardens Stadium on Thursday.

After winning the toss, Italy skipper Harry Manenti said, "We’re going to have a bowl today. We get caught - there’s a touch in the wicket early, hopefully this morning — and give ourselves the best crack to try and swing a few up front and take some early wickets. We take some confidence out of our last game against England, I think, against a really strong side."

"Obviously, we play West Indies today, who are another really powerful team and have had success in this format for a long time. So we look forward to the challenge and hopefully we can step it up and really compete with them today. It’s obviously a focus point ever since Scotland, to try and take wickets in that front half of the game and try and conserve as well, like we did in Nepal. So if we can do that today, hopefully it’s a good step towards having a successful game and winning," he added

The West Indies skipper Shai Hope said, "Well, it’s not my decision though, but yeah, we have to set it this time around. The process is still in place. It’s important for us to make sure we don’t change that mindset that we want to put out there. Make sure, you know, final changes, any little activity that we want to do as a team - it’s really about playing the cricket we want to play going into this phase. No changes."

Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, Syed Naqvi, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti (c), Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade (wk), Crishan Kalugamage, Thomas Draca, Ali Hasan

