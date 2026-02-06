T20 WC: Glittering opening ceremony to get tournament underway in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will burst into life on Friday evening with a high-energy opening ceremony at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium, setting the tone for an action-packed tournament before co-hosts India face the USA.

The show opens with a powerful musical medley from Rishab Sharma and Shivamani before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy makes a spectacular arrival, carried into the stadium by a jetpack performer in a moment designed to captivate fans inside the Wankhede Stadium.

The tournament trophy will be greeted by ICC Chairman Jay Shah and former India captain Rohit Sharma, who led the defending champions to glory at the previous edition in 2024. They will be accompanied by 20 children representing every participating country and will formally declare the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 open.

Following the trophy’s arrival, fans will be treated to headline singing and dance showcases, with chart-topping star Badshah delivering a high-energy live performance before Nora Fatehi takes centre stage for a dynamic dance spectacular, supported by a large cast of dancers. The ceremony culminates with both artists coming together for a grand finale.

The ceremony has been designed to reflect the pace and energy of T20 cricket, with the field of play acting as a unified visual canvas and the official tournament logo forming the main performance stage. The show will close with a stunning pyrotechnic display before the fireworks begin on the pitch with India vs USA starting at 7 pm IST.

The opening ceremony will kick off the much-awaited 10th edition of the tournament to be played across India and Sri Lanka. Twenty teams, split into four groups, will fight it out in 55 matches for the chance to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

Only ticket holders for the match will be able to attend the opening ceremony.

