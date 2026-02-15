T20 WC: All stats from Windies win over Nepal in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Nepal’s valiant recovery after a shaky start was ultimately not enough as the West Indies cruised to a comfortable 9-wicket win in their Group C clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 134 for victory, the Caribbean side overcame Nepal’s spirited 133/8 in just 15.2 overs, sealing their spot in the Super Eights while eliminating Nepal from the race.

Numbers game between Nepal v West Indies match:

2: Dipendra Singh Airee (58) v WI became only the 2nd Nepali batter to post a fifty in the T20 WC. Subash Khakurel was the first. He achieved this landmark v Afghanistan when he scored 56 at Chattogram in the 2014 edition.

54: Dipendra Singh Airee and Sompal Kami added 54 runs for the seventh wicket against the West Indies. In T20WC this was the 4th occasion when an Associate team batting pair added between 54 to 70 runs for the 7th wicket or below.

2: West Indies beat Nepal by 9 wickets. This was the 2nd instance when WI achieved a 9 wickets victory in the T20WC. Earlier, they also defeated USA in Bridgetown in 2024.

61*: After Chris Gayle (98 v Ind in Bridgetown in 2010, 88 v Australia at The Oval in 2009 and 63* v Sri Lanka at The Oval 2009. Shai Hope (61* v Nepal in 2026) became only the 2nd Caribbean captain to post a fifty in the T20WC.

91*: Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer added an unbeaten 91 runs for the 2nd wicket v Nepal. In T20WCs it was the 3rd instance when a Caribbean pair added 91 or more runs for the 2nd wicket.

--IANS

hs/