T20 WC: All stats from Pakistan’s 102-run win over Namibia in Group A

Colombo, Feb 18 (IANS) Pakistan stormed into the Super 8s of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a commanding 102-run win over Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, defending their imposing total of 199/3 by bowling Namibia out for just 97 in 17.3 overs.

Read More

Namibia started positively in the chase, with Louren Steenkamp attacking early to guide his side to 40/2 in the powerplay. However, Pakistan’s spinners quickly seized control, with Mohammad Nawaz dismissing Steenkamp for 23 and triggering a collapse.

Shadab Khan played a key role in dismantling the middle-order, finishing with 3-19, including the crucial wicket of captain Gerhard Erasmus. Usman Tariq delivered the decisive spell, using clever variations to claim four wickets and tear through the lower order, ensuring Namibia never recovered.

Namibia slumped from 72/4 to 81/7 in a matter of overs, effectively ending their resistance as Pakistan’s spin attack dominated on a turning surface.

Earlier, Pakistan had set the tone with a strong batting display, powered by Sahibzada Farhan’s superb unbeaten 100 and Saim Ayub’s brisk 38, posting a challenging 199/3. With the emphatic victory, Pakistan secured their place in the Super 8s and eliminated the USA from contention, underlining their credentials as one of the tournament’s strongest sides.

Here’s a look at all the key stats from the Pakistan vs Namibia match

4/16 – Usman Tariq's bowling figures of 4-16 are the second best for a Pakistani spinner in the T20 World Cup. The record is held by all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who took 4/11 against the Netherlands in the 2009 edition.

97 – Namibia's total against Pakistan is the third-lowest by any team in T20WC history. Previously, the Netherlands scored 93 at Lord's in 2009 and 91 for 9 in Perth in 2022.

2 – Sahibzada Farhan (100*) became the second Pakistani batter to score a century in the T20 World Cup. Ahmed Shehzad was the first, scoring 111 not out against Bangladesh in Mirpur during the 2014 edition.

8 – The number of wickets taken by Pakistani spinners against Namibia marks the second time Pakistani spinners have taken eight wickets in a T20 World Cup innings. The first time was against the Netherlands at Lord's in the 2009 edition.

26 – The number of wickets claimed by Pakistan spinners, 26, in the current World Cup is the most by any team.

--IANS

vi/bsk/