T20 WC: Abhishek Sharma hospitalised with stomach infection, doubtful for Namibia clash

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) India’s left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma is in doubt for Thursday’s clash against Namibia in the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup after being admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi due to stomach infection.

Sharma, 25, missed the training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday evening and remains under medical observation, with assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirming in a press conference that he’s down with a stomach bug.

“Abhishek Sharma has been admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi since Monday due to his stomach infection issues. The Indian team management will decide on his availability for the clash against Namibia on Thursday based on what the doctor's report says.

“Some further tests have happened too, so they are awaiting what it would tell about his total recovery timeline and subsequent availability for the game against Namibia,” said a source tracking the development to IANS.

Sharma played in India’s opening Group A game against USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with high fever, where he bagged a duck. Later, a stomach bug led to him not fielding in the second innings, as Suryakumar Yadav-led India won by 29 runs.

The Indian team management will be reluctant to rush him back, considering the defending champions have a marquee clash against Pakistan in Colombo on February 15 and then take on Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18, before the Super Eight stage begins.

Sharma’s absence could open the door for Sanju Samson to partner with in-form Ishan Kishan at the top of the batting order. Wicketkeeper-batter Samson struggled as an opener in the recent 4-1 home series win over New Zealand.

In Tuesday’s practice session, Samson did spend considerable time batting alongside Kishan. India will have another practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday evening before taking the field for the clash against Namibia on Thursday.

