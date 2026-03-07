T20 WC: 8 wins in 7 matches -- India's road to final

Ahmedabad, March 7 (IANS) Defending champions India will face New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The India team had a strong and steady campaign leading to the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, achieving seven wins in eight matches. Their journey started with a 29-run win against the United States national cricket team at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7.

They then dominated the Namibia with a convincing 93-run victory in Delhi on February 12.

One of their most important wins in the group stage came when they defeated their arch-rivals, the Pakistan, by 61 runs in Colombo on February 15.

The team continued to build momentum with a 17-run win over the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18.

India faced their only setback against the South Africa team, who defeated them by 76 runs in Ahmedabad on February 22.

However, this loss did not derail their campaign. The team responded strongly, beating the Zimbabwe team by 72 runs in Chennai on February 26. They then overcame the West Indies team by five wickets in Kolkata on March 1, securing a spot in the semi-finals.

In a tense knockout match, India edged past the England team by seven runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, earning their place in the final after a solid and resilient tournament run.

India and New Zealand have faced each other 30 times in the shortest format of the game. Out of these encounters, the Men in Blue have registered 18 victories, while the Blackcaps have won 11 matches.

India : Road to Final

Beat USA by 29 runs in Mumbai on Feb 7

Beat Namibia by 93 runs at Delhi on Feb 12

Beat Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo on Feb 15

Beat Netherlands by 17 runs in Ahmedabad on Feb 18

Lost to South Africa by 76 runs in Ahmedabad on Feb 22

Beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs in Chennai on Feb 26

Beat West Indies by 5 wickets in Kolkata on March 1

Beat England by 7 runs in Mumbai on March 5 (Semi-Final)

--IANS

hs/