T20 Mumbai League: Maratha Royals appoint Siddhesh Lad as captain

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Mumbai circuit’s proven performer Siddhesh Lad will lead the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals as captain for their debut campaign in T20 Mumbai League Season 3. A proud product of Shivaji Park, Lad’s deep familiarity with Mumbai cricket and proven ability across formats make him the natural choice to lead a team built on strong fundamentals and local identity.

A technically sound, level-headed batsman with over a decade of experience, Lad, 32, has played 74 First Class, 50 List A, and 60 T20 matches, amassing more than 4,100 runs in the Ranji Trophy, where he stands eighth on Mumbai’s all-time run-scorers list. An occasional off-spinner, he also spent time playing in the UK before returning to hit a career-best 169* against Odisha in the 2024–25 Ranji season. Known as Mumbai’s “crisis man” for his ability to steady innings under pressure, Lad brings that same grit and game awareness to the Maratha Royals.

Beyond the captaincy, the squad sees two changes, with Rohan Raje and Saksham Parashar coming in for icon player Tushar Deshpande – who will miss the season owing to national commitments with the India A squad touring England - and Arman Jaffer.

Speaking on his appointment, Lad said, “It’s an honour to lead Maratha Royals, especially in our first season. I’ve always taken pride in representing Mumbai, and this opportunity to lead a franchise rooted in Shivaji Park, where I began my journey, means a lot. We’ve got a strong mix of talent, and the aim is clear, to play smart, play tough, and represent Mumbai with intent and pride.”

Hailing from a cricketing background, with his father Dinesh Lad a respected coach and mentor to many Mumbai cricketers, Siddhesh grew up steeped in the game, training at Shivaji Park from an early age. In just his second First Class appearance in 2013, Lad hit twin fifties against Delhi, before playing a crucial knock of 88 in the 2015-16 final, leading Mumbai to their 41st Ranji title.

Commenting on Lad’s ability as a batter and a spearhead, Abhishek Nayar, Team Mentor, said, “Siddhesh is a natural leader. He’s someone who reads the game well, absorbs pressure, and leads by example. He’s played in every format, adapted to every role, and always delivered. That’s what we’re building here, players who reflect the ethos of Mumbai cricket: skill, grit, and quiet confidence.”

On Lad’s appointment, Kapil & Alisha Baheti, Owners, Maratha Royals, commented: “With Siddhesh leading the team, we’re reinforcing our commitment to building something authentic. He’s a symbol of what this region stands for, be it resilience, excellence, or legacy. We’re excited to have him set the tone as the spearhead in our debut season.”

With Lad at the helm, the Royals are in the final phase of preparations for their league campaign. The team will play three warm-up matches against sister franchise Raigad Royals (from the Maharashtra Premier League) between May 27 and May 29, before beginning their T20 Mumbai League journey on June 4, when they take on Aakash Tigers at the Wankhede Stadium.

--IANS

ab/