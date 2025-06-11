T20 Mumbai League: Focus on Shreyas Iyer as Mumbai Falcons face Maratha Royals in high-stakes final

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Having guided Punjab Kings to the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Shreyas Iyer will be figuring in another final in the third season of T20 Mumbai League, and this time he will be hoping to take them all the way.

Iyer's team, the high-flying SoBo Mumbai Falcons, take on the in-form Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, captained by the ever-reliable Siddhesh Lad, in the final on Thursday.

Both teams enter the title clash riding on momentum, depth and standout individual brilliance, setting the stage for a thrilling contest at the iconic Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

Royals rely on senior core

For Siddhesh Lad, it’s been a journey of consistency and leadership. After leading from the front with a match-winning unbeaten 74 in the semifinal against Eagle Strikers Thane and guiding his side through a gruelling league phase, Lad believes the Royals are peaking at just the right time.

“I think it’s a great feeling to be in the finals. We’ve worked very hard before the tournament. Everyone was tired, but the mood in the camp was very light. Everyone is enjoying, everyone is taking pressure,” Lad said ahead of the final.

He credited the senior players for stepping up in crunch situations, notably Rohan Raje, who picked up the tournament’s first five-wicket haul, and Aditya Dhumal, whose early breakthroughs tilted the semifinal their way.

“Going into the final, we are not thinking much about it. Yes, pressure will be there because it’s a final game, but we want to be calm and bring the best out of the boys,” he said.

“Irfan (Umair), Rohan (Raje), Ghag (Rohan), Sahil (Jadhav)—everyone’s contributed. The environment we’ve created is helping the youngsters to come on the big stage and perform.”

Falcons count on form and flair

SoBo Mumbai Falcons, who boast a powerful line-up and a captain with big-match temperament in Shreyas Iyer, are equally confident of their chances. Ahead of the final, Iyer acknowledged the scale of the occasion and the challenge that awaited them.

“Excited to be honest, it’s going to be a great competition. Even the team which played before us they were fantastic in their chasing. Siddhesh Lad is in great form. So looking forward to facing him and his team,” Iyer said.

Both captains are calm yet focused, each team has match-winners across departments, and the stakes could not be higher. Whether it’s Lad’s composed leadership and strategic nous or Iyer’s flair and finishing ability, the final promises to be a battle not just of skill but of nerves.

Will MSC Maratha Royals complete a dream run under Lad’s stewardship, or will Iyer’s SoBo Mumbai Falcons soar to glory? The stage is set, the players are ready, as Mumbai awaits a new T20 champion.

The T20 Mumbai League, one of India’s leading domestic franchise-based T20 tournaments, gives promising youngsters from the domestic circuit the chance to rub shoulders with Team India stars such as Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Shivam Dube.

This season has featured several outstanding individual performances. Sairaj Patil from Eagle Thane Strikers leads the run charts and currently holds the Orange Cap, with a tally of 233 runs, and a highest score of 61.

Shashank Attarde (11 wickets) from Eagle Thane Strikers holds the Purple Cap for his consistent wicket-taking spells. Other consistent performers include Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhant Adhatrao from Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, Suved Parkar from Bandra Blasters as well as Siddhesh Lad and Chinmay Sutar from Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals — all of whom contributed crucial half-centuries in the league stage.

--IANS

bsk/