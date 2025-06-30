Sydney Thunder re-sign pacer Ryan Hadley for BBL 15

Sydney, June 30 (IANS) Fast bowler Ryan Hadley has re-signed with Sydney Thunder for the Big Bash League (BBL) season 15, the club announced on Monday.

His progression through the New South Wales cricket pathway began when he was a junior at the Rooty Hill RSL Cricket Club, situated in the heart of Western Sydney.

Hadley’s talent was recognised in 2017 when he earned selection in Australia’s squad for the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup.

Although Hadley didn’t feature in BBL 14, the towering quick enjoyed a strong domestic summer, taking seven wickets in four Sheffield Shield appearances for New South Wales.

Hadley said it was a special moment to give back to the Western Sydney community that helped shape his cricketing journey.

"Coming from the Blacktown area and growing up supporting the Thunder, it was a real privilege to get back into the community I grew up in. Especially getting the chance to surprise the local juniors," Hadley said in a statement.

"It was a really exciting opportunity to be part of the squad last season for what was close to being a championship-winning campaign. The boys were incredibly welcoming, and I’m stoked to be joining them again.

"Hopefully I can earn a game, put some strong performances on the board, and stick around for years to come."

Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland praised Hadley’s re-signing and the significance of his connection to Western Sydney.

“Western Sydney is our home and for someone who grew up playing cricket just around the corner – come full circle and represent the club again is something pretty special,” Copeland said.

"Hads' development in the last 12 months has been exceptional. Playing for NSW, creating genuine confidence in his changeups and his top end pace has come along too. (We're) really excited to see what BBL 15 holds, our fans should be too.

"Having Ryan out in the community giving back to the next generation of Thunder superstars is what we love to see, and exactly the kind of stuff that makes our club tick.”

Sydney Thunder BBL 15 squad to date:

Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (INT) Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson (INT), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Shadab Khan (INT), Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner.

