Swami Vivekananda Men's U-20 NFC: Mizoram. Delhi set up summit clash with identical 4-0 victories

Narainpur (Chhattisgarh), May 25 (IANS) It will be a battle of dominance and flair when Delhi and Mizoram lock horns in the final of the Swami Vivekananda Men’s U-20 National Football Championship after both sides cruised to an emphatic 4-0 victories in their respective semifinals at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground, here on Sunday.

While Delhi defeated the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Mizoram overcame their neighbour, Meghalaya in another last-four stage clash.

Delhi put up a commanding performance in the first semifinal, dismantling the Sports Authority of India (SAI) team with clinical precision. From the first whistle, Delhi dictated the rhythm of the match, pressing high and moving the ball with confidence and composure.

Their dominance paid off early, as they found the opener in the 15th minute. A well-delivered corner caused panic in the SAI defence, and Arman Ahmed (15’) rose above his marker to nod home a powerful header, giving Delhi a deserved lead.

The second half saw Delhi ramp up their intensity. Just five minutes after the restart, they doubled their advantage. Sankhil Darpol Tuishang (50’) scored, leaving the SAI goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

Delhi’s third was a moment of solo brilliance. Prashan Jajo (54’) picked up possession and finished coolly past the goalkeeper to effectively seal the contest. With the match all but decided, Aditya Adhikari added a fourth in the 65th minute after being unselfishly teed up by a teammate following a swift attack.

It was a complete performance from Delhi — organised at the back, dominant in midfield, and ruthless up front.

If Delhi impressed, Mizoram were equally ruthless in the second semifinal against Meghalaya, showcasing their attacking depth and sharpness in the final third.

From the outset, Mizoram looked the livelier side, pressing with purpose and spreading play across the flanks. Their breakthrough came in the 28th minute when Mesak C. Lalrinngheta capitalised on a defensive error to slot home with clinical precision, showing his instincts as a natural poacher.

Lalrinngheta remained the focal point of the attack and was brought down inside the penalty area in the 76th minute. He stepped up to take the spot kick and confidently converted it, doubling the lead and breaking Meghalaya’s resistance.

With momentum firmly on their side, Mizoram brought on Dantes Lalhriatpuia, who made an immediate impact. The substitute added his name to the scoresheet in the 83rd minute, finishing off a flowing move with a composed strike. Deep into stoppage time, another substitute, F Vanlalchhanchhuaha (90+2’), capped off the win with a well-taken goal, wrapping up a dominant display.

