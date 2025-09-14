Suchith, Chopra and Lalwani to represent Uttarakhand in upcoming 2025-26 domestic season

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Left-arm spinner J Suchith, opener Prashant Chopra and batter Bhupen Lalwani have joined Uttarakhand ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season. All three will begin their stint with the new state by featuring in the Uttarakhand Premier League.

Suchith, who earlier represented Karnataka before moving to Nagaland, began his domestic career in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in April 2014, later making both his List A and first-class debuts. He turned out for Nagaland only in the 2024-25 season but made a huge impact, finishing as the highest wicket-taker in the Plate group with 43 wickets in six first-class games.

Chopra, on the other hand, made his debut for Himachal Pradesh as an 18-year-old in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in February 2011 and has represented them ever since. In the previous season, he accumulated 386 runs in seven first-class matches, highlighted by a 171-run knock against Uttarakhand. Across his career, Chopra has featured in 81 first-class matches, scoring 5,093 runs with 14 centuries, while also amassing 4,012 runs in 103 List A games at an average of 41.79. In T20 cricket, he has registered 2035 runs in 70 matches at a strike rate of 114.58.

Lalwani has turned out for both Mumbai and Chhattisgarh since making his domestic debut in January 2020. He switched to Chhattisgarh before the 2024-25 season, playing two first-class matches for them. Overall, his career so far includes 16 first-class appearances and three List A games.

The trio’s arrival adds to a string of transfers before the upcoming season, with some big names also on the move — Karun Nair has returned to Karnataka, Harshal Patel has rejoined Gujarat from Haryana, and Jalaj Saxena has shifted from Kerala to Maharashtra.

