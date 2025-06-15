Strong Indian contingent departs for Beijing 2025 Para Powerlifting World Cup

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) A robust 16-member Indian para powerlifting contingent is all set to represent the nation at the prestigious Beijing 2025 Para Powerlifting World Cup, scheduled to take place from June 17–25 in Beijing, China.

The team received a grand send-off at a ceremony organised at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), New Delhi, in the presence of dignitaries and well-wishers from the para-sporting community.

Ranjit Kumar, IRS, PR Additional Directorate General, graced the occasion as the chief guest, extending his best wishes to the athletes. Deeply moved by the sheer power and resilience of the para powerlifters, he remarked, “I was truly overawed by the strength and determination these athletes possess. It was a humbling and motivating experience. I wish them not only the best for this tournament, but for a great future ahead.”

Also present on the occasion were Dr. Deepa Malik, South-East Asia Member of the Asian Paralympic Committee, and Jayawant Hamnnavar, Secretary General of the Paralympic Committee of India, both of whom lauded the athletes and encouraged them to aim for podium finishes in Beijing.

Highlighting India’s growing stature in the sport, JP Singh, Chairman of India Para Powerlifting, said, “With every tournament, India is establishing itself as a force to reckon with in the global para powerlifting fraternity. Our players are in great shape, and we can expect commendable results in China. It is especially heartening to note that 7 out of the 16-member contingent are women — a very promising sign for the future of the sport in the country.”

Among the contingent are standout performers like Zainab Khatun, Seema Rani, Jhandu Kumar, Joby Mathew, Manish Kumar and Kasthuri who impressed at the recently concluded national championships. All eyes will be on them as they aim to carry their momentum and make a strong mark on the international stage.

As the Indian contingent embarks on its journey to Beijing, the nation stands firmly behind these athletes, cheering them on to bring glory and pride to the country.

--IANS

ab/